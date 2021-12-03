Should You Buy HP (HPQ) After Golden Cross?

HP Inc. (HPQ) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HPQ's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

HPQ has rallied 20.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates HPQ could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider HPQ's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 7 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on HPQ for more gains in the near future.

