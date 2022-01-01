Should You Buy Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Horizon Bancorp's shares before the 6th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Horizon Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $20.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Horizon Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Horizon Bancorp paying out a modest 27% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HBNC Historic Dividend January 1st 2022

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Horizon Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Horizon Bancorp has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Horizon Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Horizon Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Horizon Bancorp more closely.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Horizon Bancorp? See what the five analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

