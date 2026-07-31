Should You Buy, Hold or Sell SNDL Stock Post Q4 Earnings Release?

Earlier this week, SNDL Inc. SNDL reported dismal second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and sales missing consensus estimates.

The Canada-based cannabis company reported a loss of 2 cents per share, up from the 1-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Sales declined nearly 4% year over year to $170.3 million (~C$235.8 million).

While earnings provide an important snapshot of recent performance, investors should also assess whether the company's long-term fundamentals and strategic outlook have changed. Let's examine SNDL's business to determine whether the latest developments warrant buying, holding or selling the stock.

SNDL's H1 Performance Remained Under Pressure

SNDL's operating performance remained under pressure during the first half of 2026 as persistent market headwinds weighed on both its cannabis and liquor businesses. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net revenues declined 4% year over year to C$431.7 million. While the company's gross margin contracted 230 basis points to 25.3%, adjusted operating loss widened to nearly C$16 million from C$3.2 million in the year-ago period, highlighting the continued pressure on profitability.

The company's Liquor Retail business, its largest revenue contributor, continued to face weak consumer demand, with revenues declining 5% year over year during the first half. Increased promotional spending and higher operating expenses related to new store openings further weighed on profitability, pushing the segment into an operating loss.

Within cannabis, Cannabis Retail remained relatively resilient, with revenues declining less than 1% and gross margins improving. However, Cannabis Operations continued to struggle, with revenues falling 12.1% year over year. Profitability was hurt by softer wholesale demand and production inefficiencies associated with the ramp-up of the Jeeter brand. While Jeeter continues to gain commercial traction, integration and manufacturing costs significantly compressed margins. Management expects some of these headwinds to persist in the near term.

On the positive side, SNDL continued to advance its long-term growth strategy through the Parallel acquisition. Following the completion of Parallel's restructuring, the company expects to assume direct control of medical cannabis operations in Florida, Texas and Massachusetts, adding 56 retail stores and three cultivation and manufacturing facilities. The acquisition significantly expands SNDL's footprint in the U.S. market and partly offsets the company's partially completed 1CM acquisition, whose second phase was terminated after prolonged regulatory delays. While the deal strengthens SNDL's long-term growth platform, investors should expect near-term integration costs and execution risks before the acquisition begins contributing meaningfully to earnings.

Cutthroat Competition

SNDL operates in an increasingly competitive cannabis industry, where both Canadian producers and established U.S. multi-state operators are competing for growth. As the company expands beyond Canada through the Parallel acquisition, it will face stronger competition from well-entrenched players with larger operating footprints.

Tilray Brands TLRY is pursuing a similar international strategy. The company recently acquired HelloMD to expand patient access in Canada while continuing to grow its medical cannabis operations across Europe through Tilray Medical and CC Pharma. Management believes these initiatives will strengthen TLRY's vertically integrated medical cannabis platform and support long-term international growth.

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF remains one of the leading U.S. cannabis operators, with more than 110 retail stores across 14 states and a diversified portfolio of branded products. The company continues to generate positive earnings and cash flows while investing in expansion and returning capital to shareholders through aggressive share repurchases. This provides it with a competitive advantage as the U.S. cannabis market matures.

SNDL Stock Performance & Valuation

Shares of SNDL have lost nearly 25% year to date compared with the industry’s 16% decline, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved south in the past 7 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play SNDL Stock?

SNDL expects operating performance to improve in the second half of 2026, supported by cost optimization initiatives and the gradual integration of the Parallel acquisition. However, its core cannabis and liquor businesses continue to face challenging market conditions, while the benefits of recent strategic initiatives are likely to take time to materialize.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting limited near-term upside potential. The cautious outlook is also reflected in analyst sentiment, with earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 moving lower following the second-quarter results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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SNDL Inc. (SNDL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.