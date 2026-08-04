Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Redwire Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Redwire Corporation RDW is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, 2026, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting an improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 39 cents. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $105.3 million, suggesting an improvement of 70.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $61.8 million.



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RDW’s earnings missed estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, the average negative surprise being 115.20%.



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Earnings Whisper for RDW Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RDW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



RDW has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same sector that also have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are CurtissWright CW and ATI INC ATI. CW and ATI have an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and +1.32%, respectively. CurtissWright carries a Zacks Rank of 3, while ATI carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Factors That are Likely to Have Impacted RDW's Q2 Earnings

Redwire’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are likely to have benefited from continued strength across its Space and Defense Tech businesses, driven by robust demand for spacecraft platforms, power systems, autonomous aircraft and advanced sensors. The company’s record backlog and strong bookings momentum are also expected to have supported quarterly revenues as project execution accelerated.



The company’s earnings are anticipated to have gained from sustained demand across government, national security and commercial space programs. Progress on strategic opportunities, including the Andromeda spacecraft program, quantum-secure satellite initiatives, solar array systems and defense-related unmanned aerial platforms, is also likely to have contributed to the quarter’s performance.



Steady execution of long-term contracts, improving program mix and continued focus on higher-margin opportunities are expected to have supported profitability during the quarter.



However, elevated research and development investments aimed at advancing next-generation space and defense technologies are likely to have continued weighing on the company’s bottom line.

Price Performance & Valuation

RDW’s shares have surged 9.5% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks aerospace-defense industry’s decline of 0.6% as well as the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s growth of 0.9%. However, it came below the S&P 500’s gain of 11.8% in the same time frame.



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Shares of CurtissWright and ATI have gained 20.9% and 50.1%, respectively.



From a valuation perspective, RDW’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 4.25X, a premium to its industry's average of 2.69X. This suggests that investors are paying a higher price for the company's expected sales relative to the industry average.



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Among its peers, ATI and CurtissWright are trading at premiums to Redwire. ATI's forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio is 5.00X, while Curtiss-Wright's stands at 6.99X.

Investment Thesis

Despite continued investments in research and development and the execution risks associated with large government programs, Redwire continues to benefit from healthy demand across its Space and Defense Tech businesses. The company is supported by a growing portfolio of spacecraft platforms, space infrastructure, sensors and autonomous defense technologies, which positions it to benefit from rising investments in space and national security.



Redwire's record backlog, healthy contract wins and expanding presence in government and commercial space programs are expected to support future revenue growth. At the same time, higher spending on next-generation technologies may continue to weigh on near-term profitability. Overall, the company remains supported by favorable industry trends and a solid pipeline of growth opportunities.

What Should an Investor do Now?

Redwire enters its second-quarter earnings release with strong backlog levels, healthy bookings momentum and continued demand across its Space and Defense Tech businesses. The company also continues to invest in strategic growth areas, including next-generation spacecraft, space infrastructure and autonomous defense platforms, which could support its long-term prospects.



However, elevated research and development spending and the execution of large-scale programs may continue to pressure near-term earnings. It is advisable for investors to stay invested and new investors may prefer to wait for greater clarity on the company's execution and profitability trends before taking a more constructive view on the stock.

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Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.