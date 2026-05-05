Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Realty Income Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

Realty Income Corporation O, a leader in the net lease sector, is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and revenues is pegged at $1.10 per share and $1.50 billion, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share has been revised a cent upward to $1.10 over the past two months, which suggests 3.77% growth year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a notable year-over-year increase of 8.54%.

Realty Income Estimate Revisions



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Realty Income’s revenues is pegged at $6.20 billion, indicating a rise of 7.86% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 AFFO per share stands at $4.45, calling for an expansion of around 3.97% on a year-over-year basis.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s AFFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on one occasion, met in the other two and missed in another. This is depicted in the graph below:

Realty Income Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Realty Income Corporation price-eps-surprise | Realty Income Corporation Quote

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for O

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of AFFO per share for Realty Income this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an AFFO beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Realty Income currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Realty Income’s Q1 Earnings Could Test Its Growth Story

Realty Income’s first-quarter 2026 earnings report is expected to show that the company experienced another steady operating period, aided by high occupancy, stable rent collections and disciplined investment activity. Investors will likely look for signs that the REIT’s core net-lease portfolio continued to hold up well despite a still-uneven rate and consumer backdrop.



Management’s 2026 guidance sets the baseline. Realty Income is expected to have experienced modest AFFO per share growth, supported by same-store rent growth of 1-1.3% and occupancy near 98.5%. After ending 2025 with 98.9% occupancy and 103.9% rent recapture, the company is likely to have benefited from durable tenant demand and limited vacancy pressure. The consensus mark for rental revenues (excluding reimbursable) is pegged at $1.32 billion, nearly in line with the prior quarter and up from $1.23 billion in the year-ago quarter.



The company is also expected to have experienced a healthy start to its acquisition year. Realty Income guided for $8 billion of 2026 investment volume, above the $6.3 billion deployed in 2025. The first quarter should show whether the pipeline in the United States, Europe and adjacent investment channels began converting at attractive spreads.



Realty Income is further expected to have seen a growing contribution from its broader capital platform. Its GIC build-to-suit partnership, Mexico industrial entry, U.S. private fund, Blackstone-related CityCenter investment and Apollo retail JV are all designed to widen the investment funnel while reducing dependence on public equity.



On the balance sheet side, the company is expected to have experienced a continued focus on liquidity, funding costs and leverage control. Recent debt transactions and its long dividend record suggest management remains focused on funding growth while preserving financial flexibility and supporting the monthly payout.

O’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Realty Income have rallied 12.6% so far in the year, closing at $63.45 yesterday on the NYSE. The Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry has risen 18.4%, while the S&P 500 composite has increased 6% over the same time frame. While Realty Income has underperformed its industry, it has rallied more than its peers like Agree Realty Corporation ADC and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT, as well as the S&P 500 composite.

Year-to-Date Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, Realty Income trades at a forward price-to-FFO of 14.09X, below the retail REIT industry average of 16.76X and above its one-year median of 13.35X. O stock is also currently trading at a reasonable discount compared with its industry peers, Agree Realty Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust. However, this valuation disparity might not be as favorable as it seems. Agree Realty is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 16.43X, while Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at 14.88X.



However, the Value Score of D suggests that Realty Income may not be a bargain at current levels.

Forward 12 Month Price-to-FFO (P/FFO) Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play Realty Income Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Realty Income continues to appeal to investors seeking dependable income and lower-risk real estate exposure. Its large and well-diversified portfolio, focus on essential-service tenants and long-term net leases support steady rental cash flows across cycles. The company’s move into areas beyond traditional retail also adds flexibility to its growth platform. Backed by a solid dividend yield and an investment-grade balance sheet, Realty Income remains one of the more defensive names in the REIT space.



That said, its dependable model also keeps growth measured. Same-store rent gains are usually modest, and long lease terms can limit earnings upside when the economy strengthens. Its broad diversification lowers risk but may also dilute exposure to faster-growing property segments, likely keeping near-term upside in check.



Given this balanced setup, maintaining a position looks sensible. Existing shareholders can rely on consistent dividends, while potential investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.