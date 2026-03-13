Should You Buy, Hold or Sell QUBT Stock Going Forward in 2026?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi is strategically focused in 2026 on transitioning from a development-stage company to a commercial, manufacturing-driven photonics and quantum technology platform. In October 2025, QCi raised gross proceeds of $750 million through an additional private placement of common stock. Since November 2024, QCi has raised a total of $1.64 billion in capital, strengthening its balance sheet among publicly traded quantum computing companies and providing funding to execute its current business plan through 2028.

The company’s confidence in its growth outlook is supported by its strong sales performance in 2025. It delivered robust results, with revenues increasing 82.8% year over year to $0.68 million. The growth was driven by its Fab 1 facility, which manufactures thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic integrated circuits, which has already begun generating early revenues through external customer engagements.

Other market players, including D-Wave Quantum QBTS and IonQ IONQ, are positioning themselves to capitalize on the expanding opportunities in the quantum computing ecosystem. D-Wave primarily focuses on quantum annealing systems designed for optimization problems across industries like logistics, manufacturing, and financial services, while IonQ is advancing trapped-ion quantum computing architectures aimed at developing general-purpose quantum computers through cloud-accessible quantum systems.

QUBT’s Share Price Performance

In the past year, QUBT’s shares have risen 35.4%, outperforming the Zacks Internet-Software industry’s decline of 0.1%. However, QBTS has fared relatively better, posting a huge gain of about 158%. IONQ and S&P composite also rose 54.5% and 26.1%, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Acquisitions

QCi has recently strengthened its quantum technology and photonics capabilities through strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding commercialization opportunities and building a vertically integrated platform. QCi recently acquired NuCrypt, LLC, a quantum communications technology company, in a transaction valued at $5 million, establishing quantum communications as a key commercialization vertical within its broader strategy.

QUBT completed the acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminar Technologies, Inc., in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million. This acquisition represents a milestone in QCi’s effort to build a vertically integrated, product-driven photonics and quantum technology platform, supporting its long-term strategic roadmap while strengthening the revenue outlook. These transactions provide near-term revenue visibility and create a strategic foundation for QCi to expand its technology offerings into these established sectors over time.

Commercialization

QCi is sharpening its focus on commercializing its quantum and photonic product portfolio. Among its key offerings is the DIRAC quantum optimization platform, designed to address complex optimization challenges across industries, such as logistics, finance and supply-chain management.

The company is also developing quantum authentication and secure networking technologies aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for enterprise and government networks. In 2025, it received a purchase order from a top 5 U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions. This was QCi’s first U.S. commercial sale of its quantum cybersecurity solutions.

It is also expanding its remote sensing and quantum sensing solutions, such as its photonic vibrometer, which can remotely detect extremely small vibrations and has applications in infrastructure monitoring and defense. QCi was awarded a subcontract valued at up to $406,478 to support NASA’s Langley Research Center.

QUBT’s Sales & EPS Growth

QCi is expected to report a huge 3600.9% improvement in revenues for 2026. Earnings per share are expected to remain negative, and down 127.3% year over year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Challenges for QUBT

QCi is prioritizing long-term platform leadership over near-term revenues and investing in manufacturing infrastructure to support future scale. Fab 1 lacks scale and Fab 2’s financial impact is back-end loaded. While successful execution supports real-world validation and credibility, the above-mentioned deployments generally lack scale. Low unit volumes, lengthy sales cycles and customization requirements limit repeatability and near-term revenue expansion.

Broader geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions between Iran and the United States, could contribute to short-term volatility in quantum computing stocks, potentially keeping companies in the sector under pressure despite strong long-term growth prospects.

QUBT’s Shares Look Overvalued

QCi stock is not so cheap, as suggested by the Value Score of F.

QUBT is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-sales (P/S) of 58.78X, which is higher than the industry median of 5.08X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here’s How to Play QUBT Stock Now

Despite QCi’s strong balance sheet, strategic acquisitions and expanding commercialization efforts, the near-term risk-reward profile remains uncertain. While the company is well funded to execute its long-term roadmap, revenues remain at an early stage and profitability is still some distance away. QUBT’s heavy investments in manufacturing infrastructure and product development may continue to pressure margins in the near term.

Although QCi remains strategically positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the quantum computing and photonics markets, investors may need to remain cautious until the company demonstrates large-scale commercial adoption. As a result, investors may consider booking profits and reallocating capital to better-positioned opportunities rather than holding this stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.