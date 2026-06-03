Should You Buy, Hold or Sell QUBT Stock Amid Quantum Boom?

Quantum Computing QUBT or “QCi”, a prominent player in the global quantum computing space, is well positioned to capitalize on the robust expansion of the niche market. QCi utilizes integrated photonics and non-linear quantum optics to develop and deliver machines for quantum computing, reservoir computing and remote sensing, imaging and cybersecurity applications based on patented and proprietary photonics technology.

Per a report by Fortune Business Insight, this market is projected to grow from $2.04 billion in 2026 to $18.33 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 31.60% during the period. Government organizations worldwide are making significant investments in quantum technologies to encourage companies and end users to harness the power of these technologies.

Quantum computing still faces many technological hurdles that limit its applications, scalability and reliability for the time being. Due to their fragility, qubit interconnection, decoherence and external noise, quantum systems are prone to errors. Also, the creation of quantum hardware remains a technical challenge (per Plain Concepts).

Despite these challenges, QCi reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of about $3.7 million compared with $39 thousand in the first quarter of 2025.

Year to date, QCi’s shares have edged up 19.4%, outperforming the broader Internet – Software industry’s decline of 4.8%. The S&P 500 benchmark improved about 11.2% in the same period. During this time, QCi’s key peers, such as D-Wave Quantum QBTS, known for its commercial quantum computing systems, software, and services, gained 14.3%, while Arqit Quantum ARQQ, recognized for encryption analytics and encryption software, lost 25.7%.

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Major Tailwinds That Favored QUBT Stock in Q1

During the first quarter, QCi completed the acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. (“LSI”) in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million. This acquisition represents a major milestone in QCi’s efforts to build a vertically integrated, product-driven photonics and quantum technology platform.

LSI manufactures and sells a portfolio of photonic components and brings established capabilities in lasers, detectors, advanced packaging, and manufacturing, complementing QCi’s position in thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) integrated photonics.

QCi also acquired NuCrypt, LLC, in a transaction valued at $5 million, establishing quantum communications as a key commercialization vertical within its broader strategy. NuCrypt’s patent portfolio spans quantum optics, RF-photonics and photonic signal processing. This further adds to QCi’s intellectual property position and expands its technology depth in secure communications and advanced computing applications.

The year-over-year revenue increase in the first quarter was driven primarily by the acquisition of LSI, with NuCrypt contributing to a lesser extent.

QCI’s one of the core platforms is DIRAC, a quantum-inspired optimization system, designed to address complex optimization challenges across industries, such as logistics, finance and supply-chain management.

During the first quarter, the company announced the placement of a Dirac-3 quantum optimization machine on Quantum Corridor’s network, a multi-state quantum-safe commercial communication network in North America. The partnership with Quantum Corridor will provide institutions and commercial customers on its network with enhanced, secure and on-demand access to Dirac-3.

QCi ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of about $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, total liabilities accounted for $23.4 million, much lower than the cash level. Total assets as of March 31, 2026, were about $1.6 billion, essentially flat sequentially.

QUBT’s Short-Term Price Target

Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the average price target of $17.83 represents an increase of 43.91% from the last closing price.

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Challenges Faced by QUBT in Q1

In the first quarter, QCi faced gross margin pressure stemming from low utilization at its Fab 1 facility and the recently acquired Luminar Semiconductor (“LSI”) operations. Operating expenses rose sharply from the prior-year period as the company expanded its engineering, scientific, technical, administrative and sales teams. General and administrative expenses were notably higher, reflecting roughly $6 million of merger and acquisition-related expenses, including legal, due diligence and advisory fees.

Another challenge highlighted during the quarter was the relatively limited scale of the company's legacy business. Excluding contributions from LSI and NuCrypt, QCi's standalone revenues were approximately $204,000, indicating that its original operations remain in the early stages of commercialization.

QUBT Stock Valuation

With a forward one-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 104.5X, QUBT’s shares are trading higher than the industry median of 4.97X.

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How to Play QUBT Stock Now?

QCi delivered a robust first-quarter performance, highlighted by two strategic acquisitions. QCi also advanced commercialization efforts for its DIRAC quantum-inspired optimization platform. Financially, QCi also remained in a strong position. However, the company faced several operational challenges in the first quarter of 2026.

QUBT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has outperformed both its industry and peers, while its short-term price target remains favorable. Consequently, the stock appears well positioned to generate attractive returns, making current levels a potentially appealing entry point for investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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