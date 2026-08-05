Should You Buy, Hold or Sell PRTH Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Priority Technology Holdings PRTH is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at 28 cents and $259.0 million, respectively. While the consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 EPS has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, it suggests a 7.69% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year jump of 8%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Priority’s revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a rise of 8.47% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS stands at $1.24, suggesting a 20.39% expansion from the year-ago period.



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Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions for as many misses. This is depicted in the graph below:

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Quote

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for PRTH

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PRTH this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PRTH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What Will Priority Technology’s Q2 Results Reveal?

Priority Technology’s second-quarter 2026 results are expected to show whether the strong start to the year carried into a seasonally stronger period. After first-quarter revenues rose 11% to $249.6 million, second-quarter revenue growth is expected to have been supported by steady payment activity, acquisition benefits and continued demand across payables and treasury services.



Merchant Solutions may have benefited from strength in property management, auto, gas, grocery and retail activity. However, softer trends in restaurants, construction and legal services are likely to have weighed on organic growth. Higher equipment costs and tariffs could have hurt margins, though management previously described that exposure as limited.



Payables is likely to have contributed another quarter of strong growth as larger enterprise customers increased domestic and cross-border activity. New client ramp-ups could have strengthened transaction volumes and operating leverage. Still, the continued shift toward buyer-funded revenues is likely to have affected margins in the quarter under review because that business carries lower reported gross margins.



Treasury Solutions is expected to have supported profit growth through higher account balances, CFTPay enrollments, Passport activity and partner additions. These trends are expected to have improved revenue visibility. Lower interest rates may have constrained yield-related income, but balance growth is likely to have offset part of that pressure.



Investors should also watch operating costs, free cash flow and leverage after net leverage improved to 4.0 times in March. Priority had maintained 2026 guidance for revenues of $1.01-$1.04 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $230-$245 million. The second quarter could confirm continued progress, although elevated debt, interest expense and uneven small-business demand remain key risks.

PRTH’s Price Performance & Valuation

Over the past three months, PRTH shares have rallied more than 27%, outperforming the industry as well as the S&P 500 composite. With respect to peers Shift4 Payments FOUR and Repay Holdings RPAY, the performance has been mixed. Shift4 Payments has risen 29.7% over this time frame, while Repay Holdings has gained 20%.



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PRTH’s rally has already priced in a lot of optimism, so the company needs to keep delivering strong quarters. The stock trades at 6.14X EV/EBITDA, while Shift4 Payments and Repay Holdings trade at 7.29X and 3.83X, respectively.



PRTH: Valuation



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How to Play Priority Technology Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Priority Technology’s shift toward payables and treasury revenues could have strengthened earnings quality, while acquisition contributions and operating leverage may have supported EBITDA and free cash flow. Continued account growth and higher balances also suggest that the platform is gaining use among partners and customers.



However, investors should weigh those upsides against elevated debt, interest expense and uneven demand within parts of Merchant Solutions. The buyer-funded payables mix is expected to have pressured margins, and lower rates could have limited Treasury Solutions profitability despite balance growth.



The second quarter will matter most for evidence of cash generation, margin control and further leverage reduction. Until those measures improve consistently, the shares appear fairly positioned, supporting a neutral stance rather than a more aggressive commitment.

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Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.