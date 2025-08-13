Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell NuScale Power Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

NuScale Power SMR shares have declined 14.6% since the company reported its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7. This decline can be attributed to a highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles.



However, in the second quarter of 2025, the company recorded revenues of $8.1 billion, which marked a significant increase of 733% from $967 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher fees from engineering, licensing and pre-commercial operational services for the RoPower project.



NuScale Power shares have surged 110.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 14.6% and the Zacks Electronics- Power Generation industry’s rise of 107.9%.



The outperformance can be attributed to advancements in Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology. The company’s expanding partner base, which includes tech giants and financial institutions, positions the company as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.

SMR Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

NuScale Power’s expanding SMR portfolio has been a key catalyst. In the second quarter of 2025, the company received its second U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval for its 77-megawatt design, which strengthened its competitive position and increased customer interest in the SMR space.



The company also made significant strides in the manufacturing and commercialization of its SMR technology, including progress with key partners like Doosan Interability and ENTRA1 Energy, which further solidified its position in the market.



NuScale Power’s applications, such as water desalination and hydrogen production, are also gaining traction, further expanding the market potential for NuScale’s SMRs.



Further expanding its market presence in the second quarter of 2025, NuScale opened two new Energy Exploration (E2) Centers at South Carolina State University and George Mason University, bringing the total number of centers to 11 globally. These centers provide hands-on training with SMR control room simulators, helping to prepare the next generation of nuclear talent.

SMR Faces Stiff Competition

Despite NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, the company faces stiff competition in the nuclear energy industry from companies such as Oklo OKLO, BWX Technologies BWXT, and Constellation Energy CEG.



OKLO’s expanding clientele has been noteworthy. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to collaborate on the development and global deployment of its advanced nuclear technology. This partnership aims to jointly advance the design and verification of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse and cooperate on early project development efforts. This collaboration is expected to strengthen OKLO’s position in the global nuclear energy market.



In June 2025, Constellation Energy signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Meta to supply 1,121 MW of emissions-free nuclear energy from the Clinton Clean Energy Center. Constellation Energy’s deal with Meta ensures the plant’s continued operation post-2027, expands output by 30 MW, and supports Meta’s clean energy goals.



BWX Technologies is benefiting from an expanding footprint in the SMR market, positioning itself as a key player in the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. In July 2025, BWX Technologies secured U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts worth approximately $2.6 billion to manufacture naval nuclear reactor components for Virginia and Columbia-class submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers, with deliveries planned over the next six to eight years.

SMR Earnings Estimate Shows Downward Trend

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 45 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. NuScale Power reported earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

SMR Stock is Overvalued

NuScale Power shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales (P/S), SMR is trading at 92X, significantly higher than its median of 52.53X and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.83X.

Conclusion: Hold SMR Stock for Now

NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, along with its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions, position it as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.



However, despite these innovations and collaborations, the company faces challenges in the highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles. These factors could affect NuScale Power’s market positioning, despite its technological edge. SMR’s stretched valuation is also a concern.



NuScale Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to buy the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

