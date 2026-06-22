Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell Micron Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

As Micron Technology, Inc. MU prepares to unveil its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results after the market close on June 24, investors will get a valuable insight into the trends in the memory market and the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven growth cycle. However, the key question is, does the Micron stock offer an attractive investment opportunity now? Let’s take a closer look –

Micron’s Fiscal Third Quarter: What Investors Should Expect

Micron has guided a strong outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2026. The company expects revenues of $33.5 billion, plus or minus $750 million, according to investors.micron.com.

Compared with fiscal second quarter 2026 revenues of $23.86 billion, this guidance indicates 40% sequential growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts Micron’s sales at $34.98 billion, representing 276.1% year-over-year growth.

Micron has projected a strong gross margin for the fiscal third quarter, expected to be around 81%, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $19.15, plus or minus 40 cents, up significantly from $12.2 in the fiscal second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is even higher at $20.98 per share, indicating a 998.4% increase from the year-ago period.

Key Insights Into Micron’s Fiscal Third-Quarter Outlook

Increasing production levels often puts pressure on margins, especially for companies involved in the cyclical commodity business. The Sanjay-Mehrotra-led company, however, expects revenues to jump almost $10 billion in one quarter while simultaneously maintaining strong gross margins.

This combination indicates that the company’s AI-related memory shortage remains significant, demand is far exceeding supply, and customers are willing to buy Micron’s products at a premium price, indicating favorable growth prospects in the future.

Demand for Micron’s cutting-edge high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”) chips is high as hyperscalers continue to ramp up spending in AI infrastructure. In addition, semiconductor behemoths NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD continue to adopt HBM solutions in AI-advanced processors, further supporting demand for Micron’s memory products. The HBM chips are in demand due to their ability to manage complex workloads efficiently while consuming less power.

Why Investors May Want to Consider Micron Stock Right Now

Micron’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 outlook indicates that the AI memory cycle is still accelerating as demand outstrips supply, enabling strong pricing power and sustained earnings growth, which are bullish for the stock and could support further upside.

Additionally, Micron has delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.7% across the last four quarters, indicating the potential for another strong performance in the fiscal third quarter, which may further catalyze the stock.





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All these positives make a compelling case for investors to consider Micron stock. Moreover, in addition to the favorable growth prospects, Micron remains attractively valued compared to its peers. Per the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, MU trades at 18.52 forward earnings. In comparison, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s forward earnings multiple is 21.95. This means the stock offers strong growth prospects at a relatively modest valuation.





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Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.