Should You Buy, Hold or Sell MasTec Stock After Solid Q1 Results?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company also posted solid year-over-year growth across major financial metrics, supported by strong demand trends across communications, clean energy, power delivery and pipeline infrastructure markets. Higher project activity, improving operational execution and record backlog levels reflected continued momentum from infrastructure modernization, energy transition investments and rising data center-related demand.

Digging Deeper Into MasTec’s Q1 Results

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.39, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 41.8% and increasing 174.1% year over year. Revenues of $3.83 billion topped the consensus mark by 10.3% and rose 34.5% from the prior-year quarter, driven by double-digit growth across all four business segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased 73.3% year over year to $283.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to 7.4% from 5.7% a year ago, supported by improved productivity and operational execution. MasTec also raised its full-year 2026 guidance following the strong quarterly performance.



However, the company continued to face some near-term pressures. Higher costs related to business expansion, project ramp-ups and investments to support growth affected overall profitability during the quarter.

MTZ Stock Outperforms Industry & Market



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Shares of MasTec have gained 55.9% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 16.8% growth. The stock has further outperformed the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500, in the same period. Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping MasTec stock’s prospects.

Record Backlog Strengthens Revenue Visibility for MTZ

Strong infrastructure and energy market demand continue to support higher project visibility across MasTec’s operations. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported an 18-month backlog of about $20.3 billion, up 28% year over year and approximately 7% sequentially. The increase was driven mainly by strong activity in the Clean Energy and Infrastructure and Power Delivery businesses, with the company recording healthy booking trends during the quarter. Total company book-to-bill reached 1.4x in the first quarter, reflecting continued customer investment across transmission, infrastructure and renewable energy markets. With backlog growth remaining broad-based and bidding activity staying healthy, the company appears well positioned to support revenue growth.

AI and Data Center Investments Expand MTZ’s Growth Opportunities

Rising investments in AI infrastructure and large-scale data center development continue to create long-term opportunities across multiple business segments. Growing demand for fiber connectivity, power infrastructure and construction management services is supporting higher activity tied to data center expansion. The company’s turnkey data center projects continue to progress, while demand for integrated infrastructure capabilities remains strong across customers. In addition, rising AI-driven network traffic and cloud infrastructure investments are expected to support higher spending on interconnectivity and low-latency fiber networks over the coming years. These trends are likely to create additional opportunities across MasTec’s communications, civil and power-related operations.

Grid Modernization Trends Support Long-Term Visibility for MTZ

Increasing utility spending on transmission expansion, grid modernization and reliability projects continues to support long-term growth opportunities. During the first quarter, the company’s Power Delivery backlog increased more than $600 million sequentially, supported by a 1.6x book-to-bill ratio and new contract awards. Rising electricity demand tied to AI infrastructure and data center development is driving higher investment in transmission lines, substations and grid upgrades. The company continues to benefit from utility investments focused on system hardening, infrastructure replacement and grid reliability improvement projects. With customer demand remaining strong and project opportunities continuing to expand, MasTec appears well positioned to benefit from multiyear grid investment trends.

Pipeline Infrastructure Recovery Improves MTZ’s Long-Term Prospects

Improving demand for natural gas and LNG-related infrastructure projects continues to support momentum in the Pipeline Infrastructure business. The company delivered strong first-quarter execution, while expanding customer activity indicates improving conditions across the segment. Furthermore, visibility in the business also remains healthy, supported by ongoing customer negotiations and verbal project awards that are not yet reflected in reported backlog figures. Increasing investments tied to LNG exports, gas-fired generation and related energy infrastructure projects are expected to support future activity levels. With the business moving closer toward historical peak levels over the longer term, the pipeline segment remains an important growth driver for MasTec.

Earnings Estimate Revision of MTZ

MasTec’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $8.86 and $11.60 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 35.3% and 30.9%, respectively. The upward revisions reflect improving demand across transmission, pipeline, renewable energy and digital infrastructure markets. Strong booking activity and expanding project visibility are also supporting expectations for continued earnings growth.



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Hurdles to MTZ’s Growth Trend

Project timing and execution variability remain key concerns for MasTec. The company continues to operate in markets where customer spending patterns, permitting timelines and project scheduling can affect near-term visibility. Management noted that certain pipeline projects remain dependent on material availability and resource allocation, while some second-half project timing assumptions continue to be approached conservatively.



Margin pressure also persists in certain businesses. In the first quarter of 2026, the Communications segment EBITDA margin declined 100 basis points year over year to 5.8%, impacted by costs related to exiting certain markets in the install-to-the-home business. The company also highlighted higher working capital investments and increased capital expenditures tied to project ramp-ups, which may continue creating pressure on cash generation and operational efficiency in the near term.

MTZ’s Premium Valuation

MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.69, as shown in the chart below.



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MasTec’s Position in a Competitive Infrastructure Market

MasTec operates in a highly competitive infrastructure and engineering market, competing with established industry players such as EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. These companies continue benefiting from strong demand trends tied to data centers, grid modernization, electrification and large-scale infrastructure investments.



EMCOR maintains a strong position across electrical and mechanical construction markets, supported by broad execution capabilities and growing exposure to mission-critical projects, particularly in network and communications infrastructure. Quanta remains a major player in electric power and utility infrastructure markets, leveraging its integrated solutions platform, large workforce and deep customer relationships to secure long-term transmission, generation and large-load infrastructure projects. Sterling continues expanding rapidly across mission-critical infrastructure markets, supported by rising data center activity, semiconductor-related construction demand and strong execution across site development and electrical services.



Within this competitive landscape, MasTec benefits from its diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy and pipeline infrastructure markets. Similar to EMCOR, MasTec continues to benefit from strong data center and digital infrastructure activity. Like Quanta, MasTec is gaining from rising investments in grid reliability, transmission and energy infrastructure. At the same time, Sterling’s growing presence in mission-critical infrastructure highlights increasing competition for large and complex project opportunities. However, MasTec’s broad service capabilities, improving operational execution and growing backlog position it to compete effectively across multiple high-growth infrastructure markets.

Should Investors Hold MTZ Stock Now?

MasTec continues to benefit from healthy demand across transmission, digital infrastructure, clean energy and pipeline markets. Record backlog levels, expanding data center opportunities and improving estimate revisions indicate favorable long-term growth visibility. The company is also gaining from broad-based infrastructure investment trends across utility and energy markets.



However, project timing variability, margin pressure in certain operations and higher investment spending may continue to create some near-term volatility. In addition, MTZ stock is trading at a premium valuation compared with industry peers.



Given the balanced risk-reward profile, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock appears suitable for existing investors to retain, while new investors may wait for a better entry opportunity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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