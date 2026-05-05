Should You Buy, Hold or Sell KTOS Stock Before Q1 Earnings Release?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $343.5 million, indicating growth of 13.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



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KTOS’ Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 25.2%.



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What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Kratos Defense this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Kratos Defense carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same sector that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are Curtiss-Wright CW and Redwire Corporation RDW. Curtiss-Wright and Redwire have an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and +22.58%, respectively. Curtiss-Wright holds a Zacks Rank #2 and Redwire carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors That Might Have Impacted KTOS’ Q1 Performance

Kratos Defense’ quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from the deployment of the OpenSpace platform into SSC’s new LEO service, providing a near-term benefit through revenue recognition, validation, and pipeline expansion. In the first quarter, KTOS might have recorded initial revenues from new contract wins, while also reinforcing its position in the rapidly expanding LEO satellite ground systems market.



Solid revenue growth from increased target drone production activity is likely to have bolstered the top line of the Unmanned Systems business segment in the first quarter.



The company’s quarterly performance is expected to have been supported by organic revenue growth across its defense rocket support, space training, and cyber businesses.



During the first quarter, KTOS opened the new 55,000-sq-ft state-of-the-art hypersonic and system manufacturing and payload integration facility in Princess Anne, MD. KTOS is expected to have benefited from capacity expansion, operational efficiency gains, and stronger near-term revenue visibility tied to existing contracts.



In the first quarter, the Birmingham expansion by Kratos Defense is likely to have provided incremental operational and revenue-support benefits. The new 40,000-square-foot facility increases integration and production capacity — particularly for electro-mechanical systems tied to key products like HORUS, CRADLE, and UltraSpec — allowing KTOS to execute ongoing contracts more efficiently and potentially accelerate revenue recognition through project milestones.



The company indicated that the first quarter is expected to be the lowest-performing quarter of the year. A major short-term factor is budget timing and prior disruptions. The lingering effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown and continuing resolutions delayed contract awards and funding flows. This shows up operationally through slower revenue conversion, higher receivables, and weaker EBITDA leverage. While these issues are now resolved, the financial lag persisted into the first quarter, with a ramp-up expected later in the year.

KTOS Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has lost 34.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.9%.



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KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is currently trading at a discount compared to its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis.



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KTOS Stock’s Poor ROIC

The image below shows that the stock’s trailing 12-month return on invested capital (ROIC) lags the peer group’s average return. This suggests that the company's investments are not yielding sufficient returns to cover its expenses.



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Investment Thesis

Kratos Defense is one of the leading providers of unmanned aerial target drones for U.S. and allied militaries, with its strong reputation and proven technology driving consistent contract wins, strategic partnerships, global expansion and long-term competitiveness.



However, Kratos Defense continues to be affected by various unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, including supply-chain disruptions that have been plaguing industries across the globe. This has resulted in delays in the receipt and delivery of materials, parts, supplies, etc., which, in certain instances and for certain items, are significant. To mitigate the impact of these delays, KTOS has implemented advanced and larger-lot purchases of certain materials and parts, resulting in increased use of working capital.

End Note

Kratos Defense is strengthening its growth outlook through leadership in unmanned systems and expanding roles in defense, space and aviation markets. The company continues to face supply-chain challenges from raw material shortages, which are affecting the broader defense sector and may impact its operations.



Given its lower price performance, and poor ROIC, investors must consider avoiding the stock at present.





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Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.