Should You Buy, Hold or Sell ISSC Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Innovative Solutions and Support ISSC is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 14, 2026, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 30 cents. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $22.2 million, suggesting an improvement of 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $21.9 million.



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ISSC’s earnings beat estimates in two of the three trailing quarters, the average surprise being 106.94%.



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Earnings Whisper for ISSC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ISSC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ISSC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $9.85 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 by 5.7%. The bottom line also improved 8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.11.



Sales amounted to $2.54 billion, up 18% from $2.15 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 4.9%.



Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 17.2% from $4.95 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



TDY’s total sales were $1.56 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion by 3.3%. The top line jumped 7.6% from $1.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Consider for ISSC’s Q2 Results

Higher commercial aftermarket sales are likely to have bolstered ISSC’s second-quarter sales.



Higher service volumes related to the IRUs and radio product lines are also likely to have bolstered ISSC’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



In February 2026, the company acquired the Moog S-TEC Model 3100 general aviation fixed-wing autopilot product line, which is likely to have supported its sales growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The acquisition expanded the company’s integrated flight control capabilities and strengthened its portfolio of advanced avionics and mission-critical aerospace systems.

Price Performance & Valuation

ISSC’s shares have surged a solid 188.3% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 26.5% as well as the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s rise of 12.6%. It also came in above the S&P 500’s gain of 30.7% in the same time frame.



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Shares of TransDigm Group and Teledyne Technologies have lost 15.7% and gained 26.6%, respectively.



From a valuation perspective, ISSC’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.01X, a discount to its industry’s average of 12.09X. This suggests that investors will be paying a lower price than the company's expected sales growth compared with its industry.



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Its industry peers are currently trading at a premium compared with ISSC. While the forward 12-month price/sales multiple for TransDigm Group is 6.33X, the same for Teledyne Technologies is 4.40X.

Investment Thesis

Despite challenges such as supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure on raw materials and labor costs, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, Innovative Solutions continues to benefit from solid demand across the aerospace and defense markets. The company’s expanding portfolio of advanced avionics, flight control and communication systems positions it well to capitalize on rising aircraft modernization and upgrade activities.



ISSC’s strategic acquisitions, including the February 2026 purchase of the Moog S-TEC Model 3100 autopilot product line, are expected to strengthen its integrated flight control capabilities and support long-term revenue growth. In addition, healthy demand from both commercial and military customers, along with improving air travel trends, should continue to drive the company’s financial performance.



Backed by strong growth opportunities in the aerospace sector, expanding product offerings and favorable market demand, ISSC currently appears well-positioned.

What Should an Investor do Now?

ISSC appears well-positioned ahead of its fiscal second-quarter results, supported by strength in commercial aftermarket sales, contributions from recently acquired product lines and healthy demand across the aerospace and defense markets. The company’s strong stock price performance over the past year also reflects improving investor confidence and solid fundamentals.



Strategic acquisitions are expected to support long-term growth by expanding ISSC’s avionics and flight control capabilities. Supported by favorable market demand, growth opportunities and an attractive valuation, ISSC stock appears to be a solid choice for investors right now.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.