Should You Buy, Hold or Sell GTBIF Stock Post Q2 Earnings Release?

On Tuesday, Green Thumb Industries GTBIF reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and sales beating consensus estimates.

The U.S.-based cannabis company reported EPS of 2 cents per share, up from the 1-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose nearly 5% year over year to about $307 million.

Although the results were encouraging, a single quarter does not determine the long-term investment case. Investors should assess whether Green Thumb's regulatory catalysts, financial strength and growth prospects are enough to offset the prevailing industry challenges before making an investment decision.

GTBIF Is Building for Growth Despite Industry Headwinds

Green Thumb continues to diversify its growth drivers as pricing pressure weighs on mature cannabis markets. Second-quarter revenue growth was primarily driven by Minnesota's adult-use cannabis market and continued strength in Connecticut, Florida and Ohio. However, comparable-store sales declined 1.1% year over year as price compression and increased competition persisted, although management noted early signs of stabilization in select markets.

To support future growth, the company is expanding into newer opportunities, including Virginia's adult-use market, set to launch in July 2027, and Texas, where it recently secured a conditional medical cannabis license. Management also reiterated its disciplined approach to tuck-in acquisitions, remaining open to attractive opportunities while prioritizing returns on invested capital over empire building.

Profitability also reflected both opportunities and challenges. Gross margin declined to 45% from 49.9% a year ago, primarily due to the first full quarter under Green Thumb's revised licensing agreement with Rythm and continued pricing pressure. However, the company benefited from partial relief under Internal Revenue Code Section 280E following the federal rescheduling of medical cannabis to Schedule III, contributing to lower tax expense and improved bottom-line performance.

Management also sees evolving regulations creating new growth opportunities. While many cannabis companies have viewed the proposed federal ban on intoxicating hemp products as a potential industry disruption, Green Thumb sees it as an opportunity to shift consumers toward regulated cannabis products. The company pointed to Ohio as an early example, where restrictions on hemp products have supported growth in the regulated cannabis market. The company also remains optimistic about the long-term potential of THC beverages and continues to monitor the category closely.

Despite these long-term opportunities, management remains cautious about the near term. The company expects third-quarter revenues to be roughly flat sequentially as pricing pressure continues across several markets, underscoring that the industry remains competitive even as regulatory measures gradually turn more favorable.

U.S. Uplisting Hinges on Adult-Use Rescheduling

Green Thumb reiterated its plans to pursue a U.S. exchange listing once there is greater clarity around the federal rescheduling of adult-use cannabis. Management said it remains in discussions with major U.S. exchanges and intends to list the entire company rather than only part of the business. While the timing remains dependent on regulatory developments, management indicated that preparations for an eventual uplisting are already underway.

In the meantime, the company continues to deploy capital opportunistically through share repurchases, reflecting management's view that the current valuation does not fully reflect Green Thumb's long-term prospects. During the second quarter, Green Thumb repurchased approximately 8 million shares at an average price of just over $6 per share. Since fourth-quarter 2023, the company has repurchased approximately 29.5 million shares for more than $200 million, reducing shares outstanding by roughly 13%.

Cutthroat Competition

Green Thumb operates in an increasingly competitive U.S. cannabis industry, where established multi-state operators continue expanding their retail footprints while navigating pricing pressure and evolving state regulations. As competition intensifies across mature markets, maintaining market share and profitability will remain crucial.

Trulieve Cannabis TRLV remains one of Green Thumb's closest competitors, with a leading position in Florida and an expanding presence across several U.S. states. Like Green Thumb, Trulieve continues to invest in retail expansion and operational efficiency while positioning itself to benefit from future U.S. cannabis reform.

Tilray Brands TLRY, meanwhile, is pursuing a different strategy by expanding its international medical cannabis platform alongside its beverage and pharmaceutical businesses. Unlike Tilray's diversified approach, Green Thumb remains focused on the U.S. cannabis market, making its long-term growth more directly tied to changes in the U.S. regulatory environment.

GTBIF Stock Performance and Estimates

Shares of Green Thumb have outperformed the industry year to date, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Movements in EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have remained consistent over the past 7 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play GTBIF Stock Now?

Green Thumb continues to execute well in an industry that remains structurally challenged. The company delivered another quarter of revenue growth, maintained industry-leading profitability, generated positive cash flow and continued returning capital through aggressive share repurchases, while positioning itself for future growth in Virginia and Texas.

However, the investment thesis remains increasingly tied to regulatory catalysts. Management continues to await greater clarity on adult-use rescheduling before pursuing a U.S. exchange uplisting, while near-term operating conditions remain constrained by persistent pricing pressure and a flat third-quarter revenue outlook.

The lack of meaningful revisions to earnings estimates also suggests that Wall Street continues to adopt a measured stance. While Green Thumb's execution remains solid, analysts appear to be awaiting greater regulatory clarity before becoming more constructive on the company's long-term earnings outlook.

Overall, Green Thumb appears fundamentally well positioned, but the next leg of upside will likely depend more on regulatory progress than operational execution. Until those catalysts begin materializing, investors may prefer to maintain a wait-and-watch approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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