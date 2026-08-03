Should You Buy, Hold or Sell FLYW Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Flywire Corporation FLYW is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at 9 cents per share and $154.26 million, respectively. While the consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 EPS has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, it suggests a significant improvement from the loss reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a notable year-over-year increase of 20.99%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flywire’s revenues is pegged at $738.13 million, indicating a rise of 22.41% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS stands at 92 cents, calling for a significant expansion from 11 cents reported in the year-ago period.



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Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed on the other. This is depicted in the graph below:

Flywire Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Flywire Corporation price-eps-surprise | Flywire Corporation Quote

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for FLYW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLYW this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLYW has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What Should Investors Expect From Flywire’s Q2 Earnings?

Flywire’s second-quarter report is expected to show whether the strong start to 2026 carried into a seasonally softer period. Management guided for 18%-24% FX-neutral revenue-less-ancillary-services growth and about 75 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion at the midpoint, while noting that the second quarter is its lowest revenue and EBITDA quarter.



Growth is likely to have remained broad but slower than the first quarter’s 43% revenue-less-ancillary-services increase. Healthcare and B2B are expected to have benefited from payment-processing ramp-ups, including Cleveland Clinic and invoice migrations, while travel may have gained from rising hospitality payment attachment. However, the year-over-year benefit from Sertifi is expected to fade as Flywire laps the acquisition.



In the case of education, Visa pressure in the United States and Canada may have limited cross-border activity, but domestic payment adoption, new client launches and strength outside the largest education markets are likely to have provided offsets. The Scholarship America partnership also points to a wider role in digital disbursements, though its near-term revenue contribution may be modest.



In the case of travel, Driftwood’s expansion across nearly 90 U.S. hotels supports Flywire’s land-and-expand case, while the company continues converting Sertifi software users into payments customers.



Margins may have seen less improvement than in the first quarter because Flywire is investing in domestic expansion, AI, data infrastructure and Sertifi’s global growth. Gross margin may also have remained pressured by lower-margin processing ramp-ups. Still, disciplined operating costs and buybacks signal confidence. A solid result would confirm durable growth despite education headwinds and seasonal limits.

FLYW’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Flywire have risen 13.1% so far in the year. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has declined 11.3%, while the S&P 500 composite has risen 9.5% over the same time frame. Flywire’s peers like Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR and DLocal Limited DLO have experienced different trends, with Shift4 Payments falling 15.8%, and DLocal registering a 6.6% increase.



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Valuation-wise, FLYW stock trades at 2.45X forward 12-month sales per share, below its industry’s average of 3.76X and its one-year median of 2.48X. However, it trades at a premium to Shift4 Payments and at a slight discount to DLocal. Shift4 Payments trades at 1.53X forward 12-month sales per share, while DLocal trades near 2.56X forward 12-month sales per share.



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How to Play Flywire Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Flywire enters its second-quarter earnings with solid business momentum, but the setup calls for patience. Revenue growth is expected to have remained healthy, supported by healthcare and B2B payment-processing ramp-ups, stronger hospitality payment volumes and expansion among existing clients. However, growth is expected to have been slow from the first quarter as education activity normalizes and the year-over-year contribution from Sertifi fades.



The company’s long-term case remains appealing. Flywire is deeply embedded in complex payment workflows, giving it high client retention and room to sell more software and domestic payment services. Still, near-term profitability could have been restrained by lower-margin processing volumes and continued investment in AI, data systems, domestic expansion and Sertifi’s international rollout.



Ahead of earnings, the risk-reward stock appears balanced rather than clearly favorable. Investors already owning the shares may consider keeping their positions unchanged, while others may wait for better proof of organic growth, hospitality execution and gross-margin recovery before taking a stronger stance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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