Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Energy Fuels Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is anticipated to witness a year-over-year decline in revenues and incur a loss when it announces first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.

The consensus estimate for UUUU’s first-quarter revenues is $15.20 million, indicating a 40% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $25.43 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 60 days. Energy Fuels reported earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Energy Fuels’ Earnings Surprise History

UUUU's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, missed in two quarters and matched in one quarter. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.22%, on average.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for UUUU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: UUUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Energy Fuels’ Q1 Performance

The company is currently producing from 3 uranium mines — Pinyon Plain in Arizona, La Sal and the Pandora mine in Utah. The expected ore production for 2025 is at 730,000-1,170,000 pounds of contained uranium. The company expects uranium contract sales of 200,000-300,000 pounds in 2025.

UUUU had paused ore shipments last year from its Pinyon mine in Arizona following concerns raised by the Navajo Nation about transporting radioactive materials through their lands. Mining, however, continued at Pinyon, with the mined ore stockpiled at the site. On Jan. 29, 2025, Energy Fuels, Navajo Nation Department of Justice and Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency signed a landmark agreement, following which ore transport resumed in February. Energy Fuels has recently announced that production rates at Pinyon have steadily increased over the past few months and reached record levels in April 2025.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company sold 300,000 pounds of uranium, generating $25.31 million in revenues at an average realized price of $84.38 per pound. Notably, out of the total 450,000 pounds of uranium sold in 2024, a bulk of sales was made in the first quarter of 2024 as the company took advantage of higher uranium prices at the time.

In contrast, uranium prices have declined so far this year amid a landscape of adequate supply and uncertain demand. In the January-March 2025 period, spot prices averaged $66.18 per pound, down 30% year over year.

We expect Energy Fuels’ first-quarter 2025 uranium sales volume to be lower than the year-ago quarter’s reported number of 300,000 pounds. Lower uranium sales volumes and prices are expected to get reflected in UUUU’s first-quarter 2025 revenues. This is expected to have been somewhat offset by the contribution of revenues from Heavy Mineral Sands following the acquisition of Base Resources.

Recurring operating expenses, and additional expenses associated with the increased headcount of retained Base Resources employees and Kwale HMS mine reclamation costs are expected to have weighed on Energy Fuels’ earnings.

UUUU Peer Performance Overview

Cameco Corporation's CCJ first-quarter 2025 revenues rose 24% year over year to $550 million (CAD 789 million), beating the Zacks Consensus of $537 million. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents (CAD 0.16), falling short of the consensus estimate of 18 cents but increasing 45% from the year-ago quarter.

Cameco’s uranium revenues increased 10%. The average realized price for uranium was $62.55, 9% higher year over year, while sales volume declined 5%. Revenues from fuel services soared 88%, driven by a 60% surge in sales volumes and 17% higher average realized prices.

Centrus Energy LEU, scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 7, is expected to incur a loss of 10 cents. The company reported a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter. The revenue estimate is pegged at $65.5 million, suggesting 49.8% year-over-year growth.

Uranium Energy UEC is expected to witness a loss of 4 cents in second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended April 30, 2025), whereas it incurred a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

UUUU’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Energy Fuels have lost 23.2% in the past year against the industry's 29% decline. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector has declined 10%, while the S&P 500 has risen 9.7% in the same period.

UUUU's One-Year Price Performance Vs Industry & Broader Sector



Centrus Energy has gained 61.8% in the past year, while Cameco has dipped 10.3%, still faring better than Energy Fuels. Meanwhile, Uranium Energy has underperformed Energy Fuels with a decline of 28%.

UUUU's One-Year Price Performance Vs LEU, CCJ & UEC



Energy Fuels’ Price Performance Against Industry & Broader Market

The UUUU stock is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 8.89, well above the industry average of 2.57.



The company is, however, cheaper than Uranium Energy, which is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 25.6. Meanwhile, Cameco and Centrus Energy are trading at price-to-sales ratios of 8.29 and 2.69, respectively.

UUUU's Valuation Vs LEU, CCJ & UEC



Investment Thesis on UUUU

Energy Fuels has been a leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, accounting for two-thirds of domestic uranium output since 2017. Backed by its debt-free balance sheet, Energy Fuels is ramping up uranium production while advancing rare earth element (REE) capabilities to capitalize on the surge in demand for both in clean energy technologies.

The acquisition of Base Resources Limited supports its target of becoming a leading global producer of REEs. Energy Fuels’ industry-leading mineral resources and a pipeline of high-quality, large-scale development and exploration projects provide a competitive edge. Also, by acquiring RadTran LLC, the company recently made its foray into the medical isotope market.

Should You Buy Energy Fuels’ Stock Now?

Lower uranium sales and prices are likely to get reflected in the company’s top-line results for the to-be-reported quarter. Even though uranium prices have been down in the first quarter, prices are picking up recently, with the exemption of uranium tariffs. Supply pressure and solid demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. Energy Fuels is investing to boost its capacity to meet the increased demand for uranium and REEs on clean energy trends.

Those who already own the stock may stay invested, given UUUU’s solid long-term prospects in the uranium and REE markets. However, given its premium valuation and the expected loss in the quarter, prospective investors can wait for a better entry point.

