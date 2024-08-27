Should You Buy, Hold or Sell DELL Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Dell Technologies DELL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 29.



Dell expects fiscal second-quarter revenues in the range of $23.5-$24.5 billion, with a midpoint of $24 billion, indicating 5% growth. Earnings are expected to be $1.65 per share (+/- 10 cents).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $24.29 billion, suggesting 5.91% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, unchanged year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 30 days.



Dell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 27.66% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for DELL shares prior to this announcement:

Factors to Note for DELL



Dell is well-poised to report solid results in the fiscal second quarter, driven by its portfolio strength and an expanding partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA NVDA, CrowdStrike, Nokia, AMD, Ericsson, Intel and Commvault, among others.



Dell shares have further room for expansion, given the robust demand for AI-optimized servers. In the fiscal first quarter, AI-optimized server orders increased to $2.6 billion, with shipments up more than 100% sequentially to $1.7 billion.



However, weak PC shipment due to sluggishness in the consumer segment is expected to have hurt DELL’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Per IDC, DELL is the only vendor that witnessed a shipment decline in the second quarter of 2024. DELL’s shipments are expected to have declined 2.4% year over year. It, along with HP HPQ, also lost market share, per the IDC report.

DELL Shares Outperform Sector



Year to date, Dell shares have returned 46%, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 22.2% and the Zacks Computer-Micro industry’s gain of 18.2%.



Except for NVIDIA, Dell Technologies shares have outperformed peers, including HPQ, Apple AAPL, and Lenovo.

Year-to-Date Performance Chart



DELL stock is cheap, as the Value Score of A suggests.



Dell stock is trading at a significant discount with a forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E) of 12.59X compared with the Zacks Computer- Micro Computers industry’s 30.08X.

P/E Ratio (F12M)



Dell Stock Rides on Strong Portfolio, Partner Base



DELL shares are riding on strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI (GenAI) applications.



Dell AI Factory launch has been a key catalyst. It combines Dell’s solutions and services optimized for AI workloads and supports an open ecosystem of partners comprising NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Hugging Face.



NVIDIA has played a pivotal role in developing the Dell AI Factory. The collaboration integrates Dell’s portfolio with NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software platform and Tensor Core GPUs, enhancing compute power and simplifying AI application development and deployment for faster time to value.



Dell and Ericsson are collaborating to develop tailored network cloud infrastructure plans and advise communications service providers on their cloud transformation journeys. The commercial introduction of Ericsson Cloud RAN software on Dell PowerEdge servers with continuous testing and lifecycle management is noteworthy.



Strong demand for AI servers drives Dell stock’s prospects. It has shipped more than $3 billion of AI servers over the past three quarters. Its AI server backlog was $3.8 billion, up sequentially by roughly $900 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.



DELL expects the momentum to continue in fiscal 2025, driven by a strong portfolio of AI-optimized solutions and an expanding partner base.

What Should Investors Do With DELL Stock?



Dell’s robust portfolio and expanding partner base are key drivers that make the stock attractive for long-term investors. Hence, investors who already own the stock may expect the company's growth prospects to be rewarding over the long term.



However, the Growth Style Score of D suggests that DELL’s growth prospects are lackluster in the near term. A contraction in fiscal 2025 gross margin of roughly 150 basis points due to high input costs, stiff competition and an unfavorable mix of AI-optimized servers is hard to ignore for growth-oriented investors.



DELL shares are also trading below the 50-day moving average, indicating a bearish trend.

DELL Shares Trade Below 50-Day SMA



DELL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



