Should You Buy, Hold or Sell BSX Stock Amid Cardiovascular Boom?

Boston Scientific BSX, a prominent global player in cardiovascular technology, is well positioned to capitalize on the robust expansion of the cardiovascular devices market. According to a MarketsandMarkets report, this market was valued at $72.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a strong CAGR of 7.3% between 2024 and 2029. With its portfolio of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions products, Boston Scientific is set to benefit significantly from this upward trend.

The booming cardiovascular devices market, driven by aging demographics, minimally invasive procedures, and tech innovation, is propelling Boston Scientific’s top-line growth, product leadership and stronger profitability. These tailwinds were clearly reflected in the company’s robust first-quarter 2025 performance and raised full-year 2025 guidance.

In the past year, Boston Scientific’s shares have plunged roughly 47.5% compared with the broader Medical Product industry’s decline of 31.6%. The S&P 500 benchmark improved about 30.3% in the same period. During this time, Boston Scientific’s key peers, such as Abbott Laboratories ABT, known for its structural heart, cardiac rhythm management, and diagnostics products, lost 34.4%, and Medtronic MDT, recognized for heart valves and coronary stents, lost 8.6%.

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Major Tailwinds Driving BSX Stock

Cardiovascular Steals Spotlight: The Cardiovascular division delivered strong organic sales growth of 11% during the quarter. The Interventional Cardiology Vascular Therapies business grew 9% organically, fueled by double-digit growth in the coronary therapies franchise. This performance was driven by the continued strength of AGENT and sustained momentum across the imaging portfolio.

Earlier this year, the company also completed enrollment in its fracture trial evaluating the SEISMIQ IVL device in coronary arteries, with clinical data scheduled to be presented at EuroPCR on May 19. The company remains on track for a U.S. launch in the first half of 2027.

The broader Vascular Therapies business reported 7% organic growth, supported by double-digit growth in both TCAR and Varithena. However, this was partially offset by significant VBP-related impacts on the arterial business in China, which management expects to annualize in the second quarter.

Strong Prospects of Electrophysiology Franchise: Boston Scientific’s Electrophysiology (EP) franchise continues to gain global share, supported by its differentiated pulsed field ablation (PFA) ecosystem.

Looking ahead, management expects the EP market to expand roughly 10% in 2026 and believes the company will continue to outgrow the market. In the first quarter of 2026, EP generated 22% organic growth, driven by strong adoption of the FARAPULSE PFA platform, higher catheter utilization, and increasing placements of the OPAL mapping system.

Boston Scientific received approval and initiated limited market release in the United States and Europe for the FARAPOINT nav-enabled PFA catheter, initially indicated for atrial flutter. The company also initiated the OPTIMIZE trial studying the Cortex OPTIMAP Mapping Technology with the FARAPULSE system and continues enrollment in the REMATCH-AF trial evaluating FARAPOINT in redo procedures.

WATCHMAN, a Long-Term Growth Driver: Boston Scientific’s structural heart franchise continues to gain momentum, led by strong performance of the WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) platform, the global leader in percutaneous LAAC and a proven non-pharmacologic alternative to oral anticoagulants. The company remains focused on clinical expansion. Enrollment in the SIMPLAAFY trial has been completed, with data expected in the second half of 2026.

The CHAMPION trial achieves all primary and secondary endpoints, reinforcing the safety and efficacy of WATCHMAN. Globally, these results provide strong evidence to support expanding the eligible patient population for WATCHMAN over time across major markets, including the United States, Japan, China and Europe. Positive outcomes expand the addressable market from approximately 5 million to 20 million patients worldwide, supporting WATCHMAN’s long-term growth potential.

Estimates for BSX Heading South

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Scientific’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 8% and 10.5%, respectively. The bottom-line estimates have moved southward in the past 60 days.

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BSX’s Downsides

Boston Scientific continues to operate in a complex global environment marked by supply-chain normalization efforts, tariff exposure and ongoing cost pressures. Full-year 2026 adjusted gross margin is expected to be slightly below 2025 levels, primarily due to a lower-than-expected benefit from product mix and incremental investments in global supply chain and quality systems. Additionally, the company expects adjusted operating margin expansion of only 50–75 basis points in 2026, reflecting ongoing reinvestment efforts and persistent cost headwinds.

With a significant portion of its revenue generated outside the United States, Boston Scientific remains exposed to foreign currency fluctuations. Given its sizable international footprint, continued volatility in global currency markets could meaningfully impact reported revenues and earnings.

BSX Stock Valuation

With a forward one-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.59X, Boston Scientific’s shares are trading at a premium compared with the industry median of 3.03X. It has a Value Score of C at present.

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How to Play BSX Stock Now?

Considering Boston Scientific’s strong operational performance and leadership in fast-growing cardiovascular segments, such as Electrophysiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Structural Heart, the company appears well positioned for sustained long-term growth. Strong adoption of platforms like FARAPULSE and WATCHMAN continues to strengthen its competitive positioning across global cardiovascular markets, supporting projected revenue and earnings growth even amid a complex macroeconomic backdrop and tariff headwinds.

However, the stock has underperformed both the industry and its peers, and earnings estimates are likely to continue trending downward in the near term. As a result, investors may consider booking profits and reallocating capital to better-positioned opportunities rather than continuing to hold the stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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