Should You Buy, Hold or Fold SoFi Technologies Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

SoFi Technologies SOFI, which offers lending, banking, investing and insurance products through its all-in-one financial app, reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results on July 29. Management continues to have a strong momentum in business, prompting it to raise its full-year 2026 revenue outlook.

Given the strong results and the increased outlook, we waited to assess the stock's initial post-earnings reaction and determine whether the improved operating outlook materially altered its valuation and near-term risk-reward profile.

Shares of SoFi have plunged 37.1% so far in the year. The Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry has declined 13.5%, while the S&P 500 composite has risen 6.7% over the same time frame. SoFi’s peers like Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST have similar negative trends, declining 1.6% and 38.2%, respectively, over the same time frame.



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Let’s delve deeper and find out.

SOFI’s Revenue Growth Remains Robust

SoFi delivered adjusted net revenues of $1.21 billion in the second quarter, representing 40% year-over-year growth. The figures also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion by 8.33%. Adjusted EPS came in at 12 cents. Based on the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the metric was in line with expectations.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Lending segment’s adjusted net revenues increased 59% year over year to $711.7 million, while contribution profit advanced 63% to $399 million. The performance was supported by a 54% year over year increase in net interest income and a 64% jump in loan origination fees. This strong performance reflects its ability to capitalize on the continued strong demand for its lending products.

Financial Services segment net revenues increased 29% year over year to $466.3 million. Net interest income and non-interest income rose 29% and 28%, respectively. Contribution profit improved 13% to $212.7 million, though the contribution margin contracted six percentage points to 46%.

Profitability metrics continued improving as the company scaled efficiently. SOFI’s adjusted EBITDA climbed 44% year over year to $357.8 million, with a margin of approximately 30%. The result indicates that SoFi maintained strong operating leverage while continuing to invest in growth. Importantly, management highlighted that SoFi achieved the Rule of 40 benchmark for the 19th consecutive quarter with a score of 70.

For full-year 2026, management raised its adjusted net revenue guidance to approximately $4.75-$4.85 billion, implying year-over-year growth of approximately 32% to 35%. This is up from its prior guidance of approximately 30% growth. It also continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.6 billion, which equates to an annual adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 33% to 34%.

SOFI’s Member & Product Expansion Reaches New Highs

One of the strongest indicators of SoFi’s platform strength was its continued member acquisition momentum. The company added a record 1.1 million members during the second quarter, taking the total to 15.8 million, up 35% year over year. For 2026, management continues to expect total members to increase at least 30% year over year.

Product adoption trends were equally impressive. Product additions reached a record 2.2 million, lifting total products to 24.4 million, up 42% year over year. Rising product penetration remains critical because it increases customer stickiness, expands cross-selling opportunities and enhances long-term monetization potential.

Products per member increased to an all-time high of 1.54. Cross-buy also accelerated, with existing members accounting for 51% of new products compared with 43% in the prior quarter and 35% a year earlier. The trend indicates that members are increasingly adopting additional products across SoFi’s financial-services ecosystem.

SOFI’s Loan Originations Reach Record Volume

Loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion during the second quarter, up 69% year over year. This was driven by continued strong member demand for personal loans, student loans and home loans, as well as strong demand from capital markets partners. Personal loan originations rose 54% to $10.72 billion, student loan originations increased 170% to $2.69 billion and home-loan originations climbed 74% to $1.39 billion. The total included $3.1 billion of personal loans originated through the Loan Platform Business.

Credit performance remained in line with the management's expectations. For personal loans originated between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2026, 62% of the principal had been repaid, with cumulative net losses of 6.8%.

SOFI's Technology Platform Remains a Headwind

Despite strong consolidated results, the Technology Platform segment continued to face pressure. Segment revenues declined 23% year over year to $84.5 million, reflecting the impact of a large client that completed its transition off the platform in 2025. Contribution profit fell 65% to $11.8 million, while the contribution margin contracted to 14% from 30%.

Still, revenues improved 13% sequentially, and Technology Platform-enabled accounts increased 2 million from the prior quarter to 135 million. During the second quarter, SoFi launched a new unified brand, SoFi Tech Solutions, offering enterprise clients products and services across four platform businesses: processing, banking core ledgers and services, a payment hub, and risk and fraud capabilities.

SOFI’s Earnings Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi Technologies’ 2026 sales implies a 30.8% year-over-year rise, while the estimate for earnings per share (EPS) suggests a 51.3% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates increased a cent to 60 cents over the past week.



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SOFI’s Shares Trade at a Premium

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), SOFI is trading at 23.17X, which is at a premium to the industry’s 13.15X.



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What Should Investors Do After Earnings?

SoFi’s second-quarter performance strengthened the company’s long-term growth potential. Record member and product additions, strong lending demand and a higher revenue outlook indicate that its integrated platform is gaining traction.

However, the investment case is not without weaknesses. Technology Platform revenues declined, and contribution profit fell year over year. SoFi also remains exposed to credit trends, interest-rate movements and execution risks as it expands its lending portfolio and newer businesses. In addition, the shares trade at a premium to the industry benchmark, leaving less room for execution setbacks.

Considering the company’s strong operating momentum against its Technology Platform weakness and premium valuation, the risk-reward balance appears relatively even at present. Existing investors may therefore consider holding SOFI stock while monitoring Technology Platform growth, credit performance and contribution margins.

SOFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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