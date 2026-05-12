Should You Buy, Hold, or Fold CoreWeave Stock After Solid Q1 Results?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV described the first quarter as a major inflection point in customer demand and financing strength, driven by more than $40 billion in new deals, $2.1 billion in revenue, a nearly $100 billion revenue backlog and an aggressive expansion strategy aimed at scaling beyond 8 gigawatts of power capacity by 2030.

CoreWeave reported first-quarter revenue of approximately $2.08 billion, more than doubling year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%. However, the market reaction was mixed because soaring growth came alongside widening losses, heavy capital spending and mounting debt concerns.

Over a year, its shares have climbed 81.3% against the Zacks Internet-Software Market’s fall of 16%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 Composite, with growth rates of 50.6% and 30.7%, respectively, in the same period.



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CRWV stock has outperformed tech giant Microsoft MSFT, which has plunged 8.1% over the same period, though it still trails Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, another fast-rising AI infrastructure competitor, whose shares surged 427.6%. Microsoft develops PCs, tablets, gaming systems and other smart devices, while its Azure platform offers cloud software, services and infrastructure. Similar to CRWV, Nebius specializes in GPU-driven AI cloud computing and infrastructure solutions for enterprises and developers, positioning itself as a strong player in the expanding AI infrastructure space.

CRWV currently trades at $114.7, with a 52-week high of $187. For investors, the big question is: after such explosive momentum, is CRWV stock a buy, a hold, or a sell?

Let’s delve deeper.

The Bull Case for CRWV Stock

CoreWeave identified four major trends: rising AI demand from hyperscalers and emerging enterprise clients; expanded platform capabilities across training, inference and agentic AI workloads; rapid hyperscale expansion with contracted power capacity exceeding 3.5 GW and a stronger financing position, with more than $20 billion raised this year at improved capital costs to support future growth. These figures emphasize its rapid evolution from a niche GPU cloud provider into a vital AI infrastructure platform supporting the expanding generative AI ecosystem. Management stated that the 2026 capacity is effectively sold out, demonstrating the tight supply of AI infrastructure.

AI demand is quickly growing as workloads shift from training to inference, agents and enterprise-scale AI applications, all requiring increased computing power. While hyperscalers and AI labs continue strengthening their partnerships, a growing number of enterprises are adopting CoreWeave’s platform. This momentum fueled record backlog growth in the first quarter, driven by early Vera Rubin deals and ongoing monetization of Blackwell, Hopper and Ampere capacity. Most new commitments align with the company’s 2027 targets and are expected to generate strong, margin-enhancing returns. Revenue backlog reached $99.4 billion, rising nearly 50% sequentially and almost fourfold year over year. The backlog is heavily near-term focused, with 36% expected within two years and 75% over the next four years.

A key reason investors remain bullish on CoreWeave is its close relationship with NVIDIA NVDA. NVIDIA GPUs remain the backbone of modern AI infrastructure, and CRWV has become one of the largest specialized buyers and deployers of those chips. During the quarter, NVDA invested $2 billion in CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake, to expand data centers with a capacity of 5 GW by 2030, reflecting confidence in AI demand and CoreWeave’s role in meeting it. It plans to expand its power footprint through both leased infrastructure and self-built data center sites, aiming to gain greater operational control and long-term financial benefits. CRWV expects its first self-build facility to go live later this year, while its strategic partnership with NVDA continues to support faster infrastructure expansion in the increasingly competitive AI cloud market.

CoreWeave is betting heavily on inference workload. Demand for inference-ready GPU compute is accelerating across multiple chip generations — a trend the company believes will support long-term margin and earnings growth. Management emphasized that inference represents the monetization phase of AI, driving productivity gains, higher enterprise adoption and increased investment, which helped CoreWeave add more backlog in one quarter than many AI cloud platforms have accumulated in their entire history.



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Backed by strong first-quarter performance, solid execution and sustained customer demand, the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook of $12-$13 billion in revenue and $900 million-$1.1 billion in adjusted operating income. It now expects to exit 2026 with $18-$19 billion in annualized run-rate revenue, raising the low end of its outlook by $1 billion, while still targeting more than $30 billion by the end of 2027. More than 75% of the 2027 target is already backed by contracts, and the company said it has secured enough power capacity to support those goals.

The Bear Case for CRWV Stock

While the growth story is compelling, CRWV is far from risk-free. Despite strong revenue growth, investors focused on profitability issues and aggressive spending. CoreWeave reported an adjusted net loss of roughly $589 million, significantly wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $150 million. It reported sharply higher expenses as aggressive infrastructure expansion weighed on profitability. Operating expenses more than doubled to $2.2 billion, driven by rising technology, infrastructure, sales and personnel costs tied to scaling capacity and expanding into new markets. Adjusted operating income fell to $21 million from $163 million a year earlier, while operating margin dropped to just 1%.

Interest expense also surged to $536 million due to heavier borrowing used to fund infrastructure growth and customer commitments. CoreWeave’s business model requires extraordinary capital spending. The company has already relied heavily on debt financing and equity raises. If capital markets tighten or AI demand slows, funding future expansion could become difficult and expensive. Rapid infrastructure expansion is continuing to pressure finances despite expectations for margin improvement later this year. Interest expense is projected to climb further in the second quarter to as much as $730 million as debt levels rise to fund deployments. The company also raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook to $31 billion-$35 billion, citing higher component costs and massive spending required to bring new capacity online.

This spending is necessary because CoreWeave is rapidly building AI data center infrastructure to satisfy demand. But investors worry that debt levels could continue rising, interest expenses may pressure earnings, margins may stay compressed longer than expected and future AI demand could normalize before returns justify the spending. As of March 31, 2026, long-term debt was $25.4 million. Moreover, AI infrastructure providers often rely heavily on a small number of large customers. If one or two major AI companies reduce spending, delay deployments, or build infrastructure internally, revenue growth could become volatile.

CRWV Faces Unfavorable Estimate Revision Trend

CRWV’s estimates revisions are deteriorating dramatically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for 2026 has been revised south 53% over the past 60 days.



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CRWV’s Valuation Could Become Aggressive

CRWV stock is not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 15.24X, higher than the Internet Software industry’s 4.73X.



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In comparison, NBIS and MSFT are trading at multiples of 10.25X and 7.4X, respectively.

What to Do With CRWV Stock?

The company is scaling aggressively, securing enormous customer commitments and positioning itself as a critical layer in the global AI ecosystem. Its specialization around AI workloads and inference infrastructure gives it a differentiated position that traditional cloud providers may struggle to replicate quickly. However, this remains a high-risk, high-reward investment. CoreWeave’s future depends on sustained AI adoption, access to capital and flawless execution in an intensely competitive market.

For aggressive growth investors, CRWV may still look like one of the most exciting AI infrastructure stories available today. For cautious investors, the stock may be better treated as a speculative hold until profitability and long-term financial durability become clearer. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRWV appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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