Should You Buy Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of February.

Hilltop Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hilltop Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of $30.49. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hilltop Holdings paid out just 7.8% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HTH Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Hilltop Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hilltop Holdings has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Hilltop Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Hilltop Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Hilltop Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Hilltop Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hilltop Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

