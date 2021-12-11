Should You Buy Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Hillenbrand investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.86 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hillenbrand has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $50.28. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Hillenbrand paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Hillenbrand's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HI Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Hillenbrand's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Hillenbrand has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.4% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Hillenbrand is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Hillenbrand an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Hillenbrand is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Hillenbrand has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Hillenbrand that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

