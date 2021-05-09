Should You Buy Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of May.

Heartland Financial USA's upcoming dividend is US$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.88 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Heartland Financial USA has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $50.39. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Heartland Financial USA's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Heartland Financial USA has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HTLF Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Heartland Financial USA earnings per share are up 8.2% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Heartland Financial USA has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Heartland Financial USA an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Heartland Financial USA has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Heartland Financial USA ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Heartland Financial USA (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

