Should You Buy Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's next dividend payment will be US$0.095 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.38 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $20.16. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HBB Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, with earnings per share up 7.3% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has delivered 3.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Hamilton Beach Brands Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

