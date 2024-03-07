Should You Buy Gossamer Bio (GOSS) After Golden Cross?

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, GOSS's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

GOSS has rallied 73.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates GOSS could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account GOSS's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 3 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting GOSS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.