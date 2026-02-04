Should You Buy Gold Stocks Newmont and Barrick on the Dip?

Key Points

Gold prices and gold stocks plunged last week.

However, Newmont and Barrick have two key growth drivers that appear to be sustainable.

Both gold stocks are already rebounding and could continue rising higher.

10 stocks we like better than Newmont ›

Some called the steep sell-off in gold on Jan. 30, 2026, a "Black Friday," in a nod to major stock market crashes of the past. President Trump's nomination of Kevin Warch to be the next Federal Reserve chair caused many gold investors who had enjoyed significant gains to run for the hills.

Gold stocks plunged even more than gold prices. For example, shares of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Mining (NYSE: B) both fell by double-digit percentages. Should you buy these stocks on the dip?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

New economics for gold miners

It's important for investors to understand that the recent decline in gold prices shouldn't impact Newmont's and Barrick's profits all that much. That's because the two companies are already enormously profitable.

Newmont's gold co-product all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce were $1,566 in the third quarter of 2025. The company projects AISC per ounce of $1,760 in the fourth quarter. Barrick's AISC per ounce were $1,538 in Q3, with guidance estimating AISC of between $1,460 and $1,560 per ounce in Q4.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, spot gold prices were hovering around $4,622 per ounce. Both Newmont and Barrick can easily achieve gross profit margins of well over 160% at that level. Historically, these gold mining companies gross profit margins rarely topped 50%.

Newmont and Barrick are also adding capacity at an opportune time. In October 2025, Newmont announced the commencement of commercial production at its Ahafo North mines in Ghana. The company expects Ahafo North to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over 13 years. Meanwhile, Barrick believes that its Fourmile site is "one of this century's most significant gold discoveries" and could produce up to 750,000 ounces of gold per year.

Key growth drivers for Newmont and Barrick

Warsh serving as chair of the Federal Reserve could help preserve the board's independence, as investors hope. However, it likely won't put a dent in two key growth drivers for Newmont and Barrick.

The ongoing global demand for gold is the obvious growth driver for these companies. One key reason for this demand is that central banks outside the U.S. have aggressively increased their gold reserves. These moves stemmed in part from international concerns about the stability of the U.S. dollar. Warsh's appointment probably won't alleviate those concerns significantly.

Another important growth driver for Newmont and Barrick, though, is copper demand. Copper is ideal for use in data centers because of its conductivity and resistance to corrosion. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is causing the demand for copper to increase. One study estimates that data centers could require between 330,000 and 420,000 tonnes of copper per year by 2030.

Newmont produced 35,000 tonnes of copper in Q3. Barrick produced 55,000 tonnes of copper, thanks largely to a dramatic increase in production at the company's Lumwana mines in Zambia. Are Newmont and Barrick practically back-door artificial intelligence (AI stocks)? I wouldn't go that far, but both should definitely benefit from AI-fueled copper demand.

The rebound is already starting

Some savvy investors may already believe that the recent sell-off in Newmont and Barrick was overdone. Both gold mining stocks are rebounding. Others might see these moves as more of a "dead cat bounce." I side with the former camp rather than the latter.

Sure, gold prices could remain highly volatile. However, the fundamental factors behind the increasing demand for gold don't seem likely to go away anytime soon. I don't think the AI data center boom is about to collapse, either. Newmont and Barrick should continue to generate exceptional profits in this environment.

Not everyone would view Newmont and Barrick as value stocks, but neither stock is priced exorbitantly. Newmont's forward price-to-earnings ratio is 15.7, while Barrick's shares trade at roughly 12.5 times forward earnings.

Plunges like the one last week can be unsettling. But they also create great buying opportunities for investors who take the time to fully understand the market dynamics.

Should you buy stock in Newmont right now?

Before you buy stock in Newmont, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newmont wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.