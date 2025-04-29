Should You Buy Gold or Gold Miners Now?

(1:00) - What Is Currently Pushing Gold Prices So High?

(6:10) - What Can Investors Expect From Gold Moving Forward?

(13:20) - Should You Be Adding Gold Miners To Your Investment Portfolio?

(25:00) - What Should Investors Expect From Silver Right Now?

(35:30) - Episode Roundup: INIVX, AEM, NEM, AGI, GDX, AUMI, GLD, OUNZ

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager for Gold and Precious Metals at VanEck, about gold and gold miners. VanEck has long been a leader in gold investing, having launched the nation’s first gold fund—the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund INIVX—in 1968, and the first gold miners ETF GDX in 2006.

Gold has outperformed almost all other major asset classes this year. The precious metal is up 26% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 ETF SPY is down about 6%. Miners, which are generally high-beta plays on the price of gold, have done even better than the metal itself.

Gold has been hitting new records amid market uncertainty driven by trade tensions. However, after reaching an all-time high of over $3,500 per troy ounce last week, gold prices paused on signs of progress in tariff negotiations.

Gold purchases by central banks have soared in recent years, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to the World Gold Council, total annual gold demand reached a record high in 2024, driven by strong, sustained central bank buying and growing investment demand.

Many central banks are now purchasing gold instead of U.S. Treasuries, due to the rapid rise in U.S. debt and fiscal deterioration. They are also seeking to diversify away from the U.S. dollar. This accelerating de-dollarization trend could help sustain the gold rally.

While central banks have been the main driving force behind gold’s rally, retail investors largely stayed on the sidelines. Gold ETFs saw net outflows last year despite the metal’s impressive performance. However, we’ve seen stronger inflows into these ETFs in 2025, which could further support gold prices.

I believe gold deserves a small allocation in a diversified portfolio, primarily due to its risk-reducing benefits. The SPDR Gold Trust GLD is the largest and most liquid gold ETF, with over $100 billion in assets under management. For long-term investors, the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM and the iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM are more cost-effective options.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust OUNZ also offers the unique option of taking physical delivery of gold. Among miners, Imaru favors Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Alamos Gold AGI, and Newmont NEM, which are top holdings in the fund she manages.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX): ETF Research Reports

Get Your Free (INIVX): Fund Analysis Report

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.