Should You Buy Gold ETFs Now?

Gold prices have been hitting record highs lately, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of owning gold, thereby boosting its appeal, as the precious metal does not yield any income.

Gold purchases by central banks have soared in recent years, particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Central banks made net purchases of 1,037 tons last year, according to the World Gold Council. The People’s Bank of China is among the central banks that have been buying gold to diversify away from the dollar.

Geopolitical tensions have been rising in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the increasing risks of China’s invasion of Taiwan. Gold is seen as a safe haven in times of volatility and geopolitical stress.

Consumers in China have increased their gold purchases as they look for alternative investment options amid weak stock market returns and a prolonged real estate crisis.

India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, is also expected to see an increase in demand with rising consumer incomes as the economy continues to grow.

The SPDR Gold Trust GLD is the most popular gold ETF. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM and the iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM are ultra-cheap ETFs that are suitable for long-term investors.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX, the most popular gold mining ETF, provides leveraged exposure to the metal. To learn about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM): ETF Research Reports

iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.