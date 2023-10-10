Should You Buy Globe Life (GL) Stock for Better Returns Now?

Globe Life Inc. GL has been favored by investors on the back of premium growth, improved productivity and agent count, new investment yields, strong liquidity position and effective capital deployment.

Earnings Estimate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Globe Life’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $10.49 per share, indicating a 28.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4% higher revenues of $5.51 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.34 per share, indicating an 8.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4.2% higher revenues of $5.74 billion.

Earnings Surprise History

Globe Life has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 2.16%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

GL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 5.7%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

Globe Life’s return on equity, a measure reflecting how efficiently a company utilizes shareholders’ money, was 21.8% in the trailing 12 months and expanded 1,190 basis points year over year. The figure compares favorably with the industry’s average of 15.3%.

Factors Driving Globe Life

Globe Life has been witnessing a positive trend in revenues, driven by premium growth at its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments and net investment income.



The strong performance of the American Income and Liberty National divisions should continue to drive the top line in the future. Liberty National should continue to benefit from improved productivity and agent count. GL’s expansion initiatives to capture heavily populated and less penetrated areas should drive growth in the future. Net life sales as well as net health sales are expected to grow in mid-teens for Liberty National.



Moreover, net investment income continues to be another important driver of the company’s top-line growth and has been exhibiting improvement over the last few years. The metric should continue to grow riding on new investment yields exceeding the yield on dispositions and the average portfolio yield. For 2023, Globe Life expects net investment income to grow approximately 6% as a result of the favorable rate environment and steady growth in invested assets.



The company has maintained a strong liquidity position with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Its operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies, which generate strong and stable cash flows. GL anticipates the parent company's excess cash flow for 2023 to be approximately $420-$440 million. Globe Life continues to maintain the Company Action Level Risk-Based Capital ratio target in the band of 300% to 320%.



Strong capital position enables Globe Life to enhance its shareholder value via share buyback and dividend pay-outs. GL expects between $370 million and $390 million of share repurchases, which will occur by the end of 2023. Apart from this, the insurer has continuously been increasing its dividend over the past eight years (2016-2023), witnessing a CAGR of 6.79%.

