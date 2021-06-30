Should You Buy GLBE Stock Now? Is Global-e Online Headed to the Moon?

Digitalization is accelerating in all parts of the world. Can we take advantage of this secular growth trend as investors?

Global internet access, adoption, and digitalization are rapidly increasing, and the number of digital buyers continues to climb annually. I've been working on a series for my top 10 international e-commerce growth stocks. Today, I do a deep-dive stock analysis of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), a recent IPO that seeks to enable global, direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Specifically, Global-e provides an end-to-end platform that combines localization, international logistics, and cross-border sales and delivery. In a nutshell, Global-e allows shoppers and merchants to connect around the world. Shoppers can buy across borders, and merchants can sell across borders.

Global-e, an Israel-based company, operates from seven global offices and was founded in 2013. The company's first live client was in the United Kingdom in 2014. Since then, Global-e has expanded into Spain, France, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, and more. Global-e recently completed an IPO in early May under the ticker GLBE. The company recently reported earnings, and the numbers were impressive. Global-e's gross merchandise value (GMV) and revenues grew at 133% and 134% respectively year over year.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), one of my favorite e-commerce stocks, purchased 7.75 million shares of Global-e, a 6.5% stake in the company. Global-e's stock debuted on NASDAQ at $25 and has rallied to over $60. Can the stock keep climbing? Is GLBE a moon shot, or should you wait for a pullback? Please watch the below video for my analysis on the company and the valuation.

