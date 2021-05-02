Should You Buy German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 7th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of May.

German American Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that German American Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $43.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether German American Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. German American Bancorp paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:GABC Historic Dividend May 2nd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, German American Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. German American Bancorp has delivered 8.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has German American Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating German American Bancorp more closely.

So while German American Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with German American Bancorp (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

