Should You Buy General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase General Dynamics' shares before the 13th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.76 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that General Dynamics has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $212.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether General Dynamics's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately General Dynamics's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether General Dynamics generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GD Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see General Dynamics earnings per share are up 4.7% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. General Dynamics has delivered 9.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is General Dynamics worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and General Dynamics is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but General Dynamics is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while General Dynamics looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for General Dynamics that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

