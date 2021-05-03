Should You Buy Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of May.

Franklin Financial Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.24 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Franklin Financial Services stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of $30.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Franklin Financial Services can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Franklin Financial Services paying out a modest 33% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FRAF Historic Dividend May 3rd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Franklin Financial Services, with earnings per share up 8.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Franklin Financial Services has delivered an average of 1.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Franklin Financial Services worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Franklin Financial Services appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Franklin Financial Services is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Franklin Financial Services that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

