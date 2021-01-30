Should You Buy Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 4th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of February.

Franklin Financial Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Franklin Financial Services has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $27.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Franklin Financial Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Franklin Financial Services paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Franklin Financial Services, with earnings per share up 4.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Franklin Financial Services has delivered an average of 1.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Franklin Financial Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Franklin Financial Services has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Franklin Financial Services ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Franklin Financial Services for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Franklin Financial Services has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

