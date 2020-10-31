Should You Buy First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

First Commonwealth Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.44 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Commonwealth Financial has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of $8.62. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Commonwealth Financial paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see First Commonwealth Financial earnings per share are up 9.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, First Commonwealth Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has First Commonwealth Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First Commonwealth Financial has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into First Commonwealth Financial, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - First Commonwealth Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

