Should You Buy First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

First Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Bank has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $7.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Bank is paying out just 9.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see First Bank earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First Bank has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Bank? First Bank has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. First Bank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Curious what other investors think of First Bank? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

