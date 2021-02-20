Should You Buy First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of March.

First BanCorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.07 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.20 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First BanCorp has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $10.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see First BanCorp paying out a modest 44% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FBP Historic Dividend February 20th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see First BanCorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, First BanCorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 29% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy First BanCorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like First BanCorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, First BanCorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while First BanCorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for First BanCorp and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

