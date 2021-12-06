Should You Buy Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Farmers National Banc's shares before the 9th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.44 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Farmers National Banc has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $18.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Farmers National Banc's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Farmers National Banc can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Farmers National Banc has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FMNB Historic Dividend December 6th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Farmers National Banc has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend at approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Farmers National Banc for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Farmers National Banc looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Farmers National Banc has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Farmers National Banc has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

