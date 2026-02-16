Should You Buy Evergy Stock Before Feb. 19?

Key Points

Wall Street expects strong growth in Evergy's Q4 results.

Evergy's CEO has also hinted at an encouraging updated growth outlook in the Q4 update.

To some, a midwestern power company might sound boring. However, Evergy (NASDAQ: EVRG) is anything but boring. Thanks to a boom in data center construction in Kansas and Missouri, this electric utility stock has been a solid winner over the last 12 months.

Evergy is scheduled to announce its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results later this week. Should you buy the stock before Feb. 19?

Great expectations

The consensus Wall Street Q4 revenue estimate for Evergy is $1.43 billion, according to S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). This number represents a year-over-year increase of 58.4%.

Analysts are also expecting tremendous bottom-line improvement for the company. The average Q4 adjusted earnings estimate is $0.55 per share, a 57.1% jump from Evergy's adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Can Evergy meet or beat these estimates? I think so. The company narrowed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance in November to $3.92-$4.02. The midpoint of this range implies Q4 earnings per share of $0.56, which would beat the consensus earnings estimate by a penny.

However, Evergy's track record of meeting Wall Street's expectations is spotty. The electric power company reported actual earnings that were lower than expected in three of the last four quarters.

Savvy investors know, though, that the quarterly results are only part of the story. Even more critical are Evergy's comments about its future opportunities. Chairman and CEO David Campbell mentioned in the Q3 update, "We remain on track and are excited to share our updated growth outlook on our year-endearnings callin February." This suggests an encouraging outlook for 2026 and beyond.

Should you rush to buy Evergy stock before its Q4 update?

With the real possibility of an earnings beat and an optimistic growth forecast in Evergy's Q4 update, should investors rush to buy the stock before Feb. 19? Not necessarily.

For one thing, Evergy's share price has already surged in recent days after the company filed for significant rate increases in Missouri. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock is now only around 2% above the current share price.

More importantly, though, Evergy is a dividend stock for investors to buy and hold for the long term. Whether you buy the stock before or after the next quarterly update shouldn't make a big difference in the big scheme of things.

Keith Speights has positions in Evergy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.