Should You Buy Everest Group (EG) for Better Returns Now?

Everest Group, Ltd. EG is well-poised to grow from new business growth, favorable estimates, strong renewal retention, strategic partnerships, prudent capital deployment and a solid capital position.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everest Group’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $47.75 per share, indicating a 76.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 18.3% higher revenues of $14.82 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $57.91 per share, indicating a 21.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 13.6% higher revenues of $16.83 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 30.5%, which is better than the industry average of 12.5%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 0.06% and 0.05% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

EG surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 17.36%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Everest Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 34.6%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 4.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

Everest Group’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 14.9%, which expanded 350 basis points year over year and compared favorably with the industry average of 10.5%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

The insurer has a VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.



Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Business Tailwinds

Everest Group focuses on having a mix of product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins. Its diversified income streams ensure profitability. EG remains focused on lowering its volatility and is well-poised to capitalize on market opportunities. To that end, the insurer increased its local primary insurance presence in Asia, Latin America and Europe. The insurer estimates gross written premium to witness a three-year CAGR of 10-15%.



New business growth, strong renewal retention and continued favorable rate increases should benefit the Insurance segment. EG estimates gross written premium at this segment to record a three-year CAGR of 18-22%.



Strategic partnerships with core clients and its position as a preferred reinsurance partner poise the Reinsurance segment well for growth. EG estimates gross written premium at this segment to witness a three-year CAGR of 8-12%.



This property and casualty insurer has a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities. The company continues to benefit from capital adequacy, financial flexibility, long-term operating performance and traditional risk management capabilities.



These, in turn, help in deploying capital for organic growth as well as pursuing strategic acquisitions apart from buying back shares and paying out dividends.



The company targets return on invested assets between 2.75% and 3.25%, while the long-term debt leverage ratio is projected between 15% and 20%.



EG also has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.

Attractive Valuation

Everest Group shares are trading at a price to book value multiple of 1.35, which is lower than the industry average of 2.37. It also has an impressive Value Score of A. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks.

