Should You Buy Ethereum Before or After "The Merge"?

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency was conceived in 2013, and the first proper transactions took place two years later. The Ethereum blockchain has rolled out 14 important technology upgrades since then, adding new features and closing up security holes.

And there's a big update on the way. Ethereum is in the process of implementing several game-changing features and redesigns. The next step will combine the original Ethereum platform with the so-called Beacon Chain. This recently introduced network uses a power-sipping proof-of-stake architecture rather than the resource-hungry proof-of-work system Ethereum uses today. When the Beacon Chain becomes the backbone of the entire Ethereum ecosystem, you'll get what was formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 -- a more advanced and mature cryptocurrency platform.

The Beacon Chain integration is colloquially known as "The Merge." Should you buy Ethereum tokens before or after that momentous event?

Let's have a look.

What if The Merge wasn't happening?

There's one question to consider before digging into how The Merge will affect your Ethereum investment. Is Ethereum a good investment in the first place -- with or without fancy technology updates?

I believe that the answer is yes, as long as you believe that cryptocurrencies and blockchain systems have a long-term place in the global economy. Ethereum is the leading name in smart contracts, making it the blockchain network of choice for projects such as decentralized finance apps, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and crypto-based games.

Challengers like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are nipping on Ethereum's heels, offering advantages such as faster processing time and lower transaction fees. However, Ethereum's first-mover lead is so large that it will remain the default choice while the smart contract market crystallizes.

Based on that detail alone, I would be comfortable with owning Ethereum tokens in the long run. But of course, that's not all. The mere fact that Ethereum is so flexible that it can adapt to changing needs as they develop is another big selling point. That's how you stay relevant and valuable for decades, and Ethereum is poised to stick around for the very long term.

That reminds me...

And now we're back to The Merge again. This move was made possible by an agile development platform and a handful of earlier code changes. And it will erase several of Ethereum's most vulnerable spots. Transaction fees will fall, processing speeds are cranking up from 14 transactions per second to several thousand, and the energy-heavy proof-of-work system is going away.

These qualities should raise the cryptocurrency's defenses against the so-called Ethereum killers, giving developers even more reason to stick with the tried-and-true default smart contract network. Don't get me wrong -- I think there's a place for alternative solutions like Solana and Avalanche, but they are not going to throw Ethereum off its throne any time soon.

How to invest in Ethereum in 2022

I believe it's a good idea to stock up on Ethereum tokens any time you can. But the token doesn't always rise on the basis of platform upgrades. In fact, I see more examples of Ethereum prices taking a temporary haircut around its technology updates. It's hit and miss, and not something over which you should lose any sleep.

So it shouldn't matter whether you get going before or after The Merge, but you will probably be better off the earlier you get started. On that note, you should dip a toe in Ethereum's waters as soon as you are able, and double down on your investment when prices are low. The Merge is good news for Ethereum and its investors over time, but it doesn't look terribly important as a short-term catalyst.

