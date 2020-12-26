Should You Buy Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 31st of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

Encompass Health's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Encompass Health has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $82.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Encompass Health has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Encompass Health paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:EHC Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Encompass Health, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Encompass Health has delivered 6.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Encompass Health? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Encompass Health is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Encompass Health is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Encompass Health looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Encompass Health is facing. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Encompass Health (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

