Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Before June 22?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock hasn't been doing too well this year, but that could change later this month. A couple of key events are on the horizon this month during which the company will release new data from studies relating to multiple GLP-1 drugs. They can give investors insights into how well the drugs are doing, and whether approvals for new drugs and indications could be forthcoming in the near future.

If Eli Lilly presents strong data, the stock could be set to rally and potentially be on a path to reaching new highs. Should you invest in this top healthcare company before June 22?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Eli Lilly to present data on multiple drugs later this month

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is hosting its 85th Scientific Sessions event in Chicago later this month, from June 20 to 23. Eli Lilly will report on data from studies related to multiple GLP-1 drugs, including tirzepatide (already approved for weight loss and diabetes under the Zepbound and Mounjaro brands), orforglipron (its oral weight-loss medication), and retatrutide -- one of the most promising GLP-1 treatments in the company's pipeline. On June 22, Eli Lilly will also be hosting an investor event which will go over key presentations from the ADA Scientific Sessions.

For investors, there will be a lot of important data to unpack from all this. Encouraging data from key drugs could help lift shares of the company, as it may give investors reason to be bullish on further drug approvals, which would lead to stronger growth prospects for Eli Lilly and greater upside for the stock.

The stock has struggled this year

As of the end of last week, shares of Eli Lilly were flat since the start of 2025. There hasn't been a catalyst to send the stock soaring. While it has reached highs of more than $900 this year, fears of healthcare reform and a slowdown in the economy appear to be weighing on its valuation.

Plus, with the stock trading at more than 60 times its trailing earnings, there can't be any hiccups along the way for Eli Lilly. At that high of a multiple, investors are going to be demanding near perfection from the business.

However, Eli Lilly has been performing well. In the trailing 12 months, it has generated revenue of more than $49 billion, and its profits on that have totaled $11.1 billion. Just a few years ago, in 2022, this was a business that was only bringing in less than $29 billion in revenue. Its profit that year was much more modest at $6.2 billion. The growth in its new GLP-1 drugs has transformed the business in a strong, positive way. And that's why strong and impressive data from the upcoming ADA event could be what gets the stock rallying again.

Should you buy Eli Lilly before June 22?

Eli Lilly is a strong and robust business, with some promising growth prospects on the horizon. This is a stock I firmly believe can reach a $1 trillion valuation within the next few years, given just how much growth it may achieve. And if that's the case, its upside could be more than 45% from where it is today.

While its year-to-date returns look unimpressive, this is a stock that has a lot more room to rise higher. Although Eli Lilly may not be the cheapest stock to own, a premium looks justifiable when factoring in the company's recent results and future growth opportunities. Buying it before the upcoming ADA event, which may light a fire under its valuation, could be a great move for investors in the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,341!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $874,192!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.