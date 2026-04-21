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TSLA

Should You Buy This Electric Vehicle (EV) Stock Before April 22?

April 21, 2026 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Rick Orford for The Motley Fool->

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) just gave investors a quarter that raises bigger questions than the headline miss suggests. The real tension is whether this was a temporary stumble or the first real sign of a deeper demand problem, and why April 22, 2026, could shift the entire story.

Stock prices used were the market prices of April 10, 2026. The video was published on April 14, 2026.

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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