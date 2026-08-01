Should You Buy Dutch Bros Stock Before Aug. 5?

Key Points

Dutch Bros reports Q2 2026 results after the close on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Bulls point to 30% revenue growth, a 7,000+ location TAM, and a loyalty program covering 74% of transactions.

Bears cite lofty valuation multiples, rising coffee costs, and increased competition from major rivals.

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros ›

Coffee chain operator Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on Wednesday.

It's a polarizing stock with a "strong buy" consensus from Wall Street analysts but a sizable short-seller contingent. At the mid-July checkpoint, nearly 35% of Dutch Bros shares were on loan to bearish investors. Due to its volatile market profile, Dutch Bros' stock often makes a big move after earnings reports. Over the last two years, it has posted next-day moves ranging from a 20% price drop to a 29% jump.

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Is the stock poised for another surge next week, or is it better to wait and see from the sidelines? Let's take a look.

The bull case

Dutch Bros has a proven model built on fanatical customer loyalty and a people-first culture that's hard to replicate. With fewer than 1,200 shops today against a total addressable market (TAM) of at least 7,000 locations, the company has a long runway for unit growth.

The stated goal of reaching 2,029 shops in 2029 is just a milestone on a longer growth journey.

Q1 showed 30% revenue growth and 8% comparable store growth. The Dutch Rewards program (involving 74% of transactions) gives management strong visibility and powerful customer engagement tools. Further catalysts include untapped pricing power, a growing opportunity to gain market share in the morning rush, and nascent food products.

If Dutch Bros' execution stays on track, the current valuation could prove justified or even cheap by years of compounding growth.

The bear case

The bear case isn't that Dutch Bros is a bad business. The stock already reflects an optimistic scenario.

With triple-digit P/E and price-to-free-cash-flow multiples, rising coffee prices, tougher year-over-year comparisons ahead, and well-funded competitors entering its core categories, there's not much margin for error at current prices.

What to do before this report

I love this stock, but I'm not buying or selling before the Aug. 5 event. Investing is more Tour de France than velodrome sprint. Missing one breakaway won't decide the race, if you get my drift.

With 35% short interest and a history of double-digit post-earnings swings, waiting for Q2 clarity looks like the right idea. Win or lose on Wednesday, the same growth story will still be there on Aug. 6 -- and you'll understand it better.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.