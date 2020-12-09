Should You Buy DoorDash (DASH) in Early Trading?

From a market perspective, one of the most remarkable things about this remarkable year has been the demand for new stock offerings. So far this year, IPOs have raised over $140 billion, breaking the previous record, set in the midst of the dotcom boom in 1999. That has occurred even as a pandemic ravaged the world, and particularly the U.S., and as unemployment hit record highs and the economy collapsed. The fully justified assumption is that all of that chaos and pain is temporary, and as a result, there is unbelievable demand from institutional investors for stock debuts.

That demand seems to have hit hit new heights this morning as word comes that food delivery service DoorDash (DASH), which will start trading today, sold shares in its debut at $102. This is higher than the expected $90 to $95 range, but the real comparison is to the price range that the company originally targeted when the IPO process began. That was $75-$85 a share, so the eventual offering price is around fifty percent higher than the low end of that range.

In a lot of ways, the numbers justify that price. As you might expect, DoorDash has been a huge beneficiary of the covid environment where restaurants have seen closures or restrictions to indoor dining, and have been forced to switch to a takeout and delivery model as a result. They have seen sales grow 268% in the third quarter from the previous year, following on 214% growth in Q2. On that basis, a 50% premium to the anticipated price still looks cheap.

Between a broad market that is at record highs and the huge demand for stocks, buyers at the offering price will likely be able to sell for a profit should they choose to do so. However, there are a few things that would make me reluctant to be one of those taking the shares off their hands.

First, the obvious. These market highs and the strong demand for new issues is, as I said, assumed to be temporary. With a vaccine now being deployed elsewhere and soon to begin deployment in America, the exceptional conditions that have caused such massive revenue growth at DoorDash will, thank God, end sometime around the middle of next year. There will be some stickiness among new customers, and the subscription service that the company introduced this year will help with that, but ultimately, the conditions that enabled explosive growth won’t persist.

Then there is the perennial problem with new issues: Profits, or rather the lack of them.

As business has exploded due to exceptional circumstances in the first three quarters of 2020, DoorDash has lost $149 million. Admittedly that is down massively from the $514 million lost in the first three quarters of 2019, but if you lose money during such massive growth and when so many subscribers are paying up front for future services, there will need to be some drastic changes to become profitable in the near future.

As restaurants move back to full margin dine-in business, squeezing them even harder is not going to be an option for a company that already takes up to thirty percent of orders in addition to the fee charged to customers. That means cuts in things like advertising and marketing budgets that are, at least in part driving the growth. It is a conundrum faced by all young companies and most get through it just fine, but at $102 a share it is basically being ignored.

I don’t have an issue with DoorDash as a company that can be profitable in the future or that, at some point, will look like a good investment at just over a buck a share. It’s just that, before that point is reached, there will probably be an opportunity to pick up shares cheaper than the offering price, so I will be holding off for now.

