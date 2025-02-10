Should You Buy Dominion Energy Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings Report?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is expected to report an improvement in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, indicating a nominal decline of 0.64% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating growth of 86.21% from the year-ago reported figure. Dominion Energy expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of 50-65 cents per share.



What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our model predicts a likely earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +4.32%.



Zacks Rank: Dominion Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Some other stocks in the same industry that also have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat this season are CenterPoint Energy CNP, OGE Energy OGE and PG&E Corporation PCG. CNP, OGE and PCG have an Earnings ESP of +0.63%, +2.41% and +1.64%, respectively, and carry a Zacks Rank #2 each.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped D’s Q4 Earnings

Dominion Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from regulated investments and higher sales volume. The company’s quarterly results are likely to gain from robust commercial load growth driven by data centers.



Fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the lack of Millstone outages, lower interest expenses, higher energy margins and modestly higher nuclear PTC contribution.



Economic development and population growth in Virginia and South Carolina are also likely to have bolstered earnings. New electric rates effective from Sept. 1, 2024, in South Carolina will also boost fourth-quarter earnings.



Dominion Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have been impacted by higher-than-expected financing costs and normal course movement of operating and maintenance expenses from the first half to the second half of the year.



Fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have been adversely impacted by the earlier-than-planned closing of the CVOW partnership because of the associated non-controlling interest.

D’s Price Performance and Valuation

D’s shares have gained 20.8% in the past year compared with its industry’s rally of 19.7%.



Dominion Energy is currently valued at a premium compared to its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. Given its high valuation at present, it is better to hold positions in the stock and wait for a better entry point.



Investment Thesis

D's systematic investment in increasing clean energy production volumes and strengthening its grid will assist in providing reliable service to its customers. Dominion Energy is experiencing commercial load growth driven by Data Centers demand. Attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas is also boosting demand for its services. Rising demand for clean energy is a tailwind for the company.



Dominion Energy has plans to upgrade electric infrastructure by installing smart meters and grid devices, as well as enhance services to customers through the customer information platform. The company is also working on a project of strategic undergrounding of distribution lines. These initiatives will increase the resilience of its operation and enable it to serve the expanding customer base more efficiently.

Wrapping Up

Dominion Energy is set to benefit from rising demand from an expanding customer base, new electric rates and regulated investment to strengthen its infrastructure.



Higher costs and the earlier-than-planned closing of the CVOW partnership can offset some positives.

