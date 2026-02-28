Should You Buy This Dirt Cheap Stock Before It Soars 83%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst?

Key Points

Wayfair is making progress, with sales increasing and net losses improving.

It's rolling out new projects, such as a rewards program and physical store locations.

Wayfair stock trades at a dirt cheap valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Wayfair ›

Wayfair (NYSE: W) is trying to stage a comeback, but it's operating in a challenging environment, making progress an uphill battle. The digital furniture king continues to try new things, and while there have been wins along the way, it's not out of the woods.

The average Wall Street consensus is a 42% gain for Wayfair stock over the next 12 to 18 months, with one analyst seeing it rise 82%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's check out what's happening.

Slow real estate = slow furniture sales

Wayfair made several missteps over the past few years, compounded by a hostile operating climate. As the real estate market remains challenging, there's less of a need for new furniture, and many retailers that operate in real estate-adjacent spaces have been under pressure.

Wayfair uses a dropship model, which means that instead of buying goods from suppliers and reselling them to consumers, it markets products for its partners, who take the sale and ship directly. Theoretically, that should be cheaper to operate than a classic retail model; Wayfair's expenses mostly amount to marketing, research and development, and administration. However, the company continues to operate at a loss.

It has been improving. Sales are finally increasing again, up 6.9% year over year in the fourth quarter, which implies that it's past rock bottom, and net loss contracted from $128 million to $116 million. Operating margin was positive, and free cash flow improved by 40% from the prior-year period.

The question is where all of this is going. There's momentum and improvement, and the company has launched several new initiatives to ramp up further and capture market share despite the rough climate.

It recently rolled out a membership program that costs $29 annually and is meant to reinforce loyalty, and even non-active customers are signing up. It's opening new physical stores to capture omnichannel market share, and it's curating locations that are close to distribution centers so products can be delivered quickly.

Priced to buy

At the current price, Wayfair stock trades at 29 times trailing-12-month free cash flow and just 0.8 times trailing-12-month sales. The market isn't sensing opportunity here.

However, shares could be oversold at this point, which is why every Wall Street target price implies a gain for the stock. It's certainly risky, since the company hasn't yet figured out how to turn sales into profits, but the trajectory is up. If you have an appetite for risk, Wayfair looks priced to buy right now, and the upside could be huge. But for most investors, there are more reliable options out there.

Should you buy stock in Wayfair right now?

Before you buy stock in Wayfair, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wayfair wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.