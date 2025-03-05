Should You Buy the Dip in AMD Stock?

For the most part, chip stocks have fared well over the last couple of years. The main tailwind fueling semiconductor stocks to new highs is, of course, rising interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

One of the core pillars of the AI movement is data centers, which are equipped with chipsets known as graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs are important pieces of hardware for generative AI development. Companies such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Broadcom have all witnessed significant climbs in market value thanks to their respective roles in the GPU realm.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

One name in the chip industry that hasn't captivated investors, however, is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Over the last 12 months, shares of AMD have fallen by 44%. And as of this writing (Feb. 28), the stock is trading at a 52-week low.

Is now an opportunity to buy the dip in AMD stock? Read on to find out.

AMD stock is cratering, but...

At the time of this writing, AMD boasts a market capitalization of $162 billion. To put that into context, consider that Broadcom and TSMC are both closing in on trillion-dollar valuations, and Nvidia's market cap of $2.9 trillion makes it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

As the graph above illustrates, AMD's share price of roughly $100 is its lowest point in about a year. Moreover, the company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.1 represents a two-year low.

With such a lackluster chart, investors might think it's time to run for the hills. However, smart investors understand that sometimes sell-offs are tied more to emotion than the actual operations at a company.

... the business is stronger than you think

I'll admit that analyzing AMD's business is a challenging exercise. In terms of revenue and profitability, the company isn't anywhere near Nvidia. On the surface, this might suggest that AMD simply has no place in the data center GPU landscape -- a market absolutely dominated by Nvidia.

In my eyes, the figures above are slightly misleading. In 2024, AMD's gaming and embedded operating segments experienced noticeable declines in terms of sales and operating profits. On the flip side, however, the company's client and data center businesses experienced meaningful growth. What's happening with AMD is that the decelerating gaming and embedded businesses are eating into the growth experienced by its more AI-centered operations -- namely, the data center GPU segment.

Patience is key

I think AMD's sell-off is driven by a few factors. First, many investors seem to be making a generalized assumption that AMD will never be able to catch up to Nvidia. Given Nvidia is on the precipice of yet another record-defining growth phase underscored by its new Blackwell architecture, I can see why some investors may not be so hot on AMD.

With that said, AMD's pace of innovation shouldn't be ignored. The company's data center GPU business grew by 94% year over year in 2024, while operating profits in that business soared by 175%. These impressive unit economics are helping AMD reinvest into successor GPU chipware -- primarily GPUs set to compete with Blackwell.

This leads to a second important point. During AMD's fourth-quarter and full-year 2024earnings call management's guidance wasn't exactly stellar. My suspicion is that investors took the light guidance the wrong way and became even more fearful that AMD is losing momentum. While the company's new chipware is releasing after Blackwell, I don't necessarily see this as a bad thing.

Companies that are seeking alternative solutions to Nvidia -- primarily for pricing reasons -- could very well flock to AMD once its new architecture is released. Of note, AMD has already seen demand from existing Nvidia customers such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

I think AMD is going to have an inflection point whereby revenue and profit growth become more pronounced as the data center business scales. But until that happens, I wouldn't be surprised to see investors continue souring on the stock.

To me, these dips are compelling opportunities for long-term investors to buy AMD stock at historic bargain valuations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,020!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.