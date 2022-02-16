Should You Buy Dexcom Stock After Its Downbeat Q4?

The stock price of Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), best known for its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, has seen a drop of 8% over the last month, while it was down 5% on Friday, Feb 11, due to the company’s downbeat Q4 results. Dexcom’s revenue of $698.5 million was slightly above the consensus estimate of $697.5 million. Revenue growth was driven by continued new customer additions, amid rising awareness of CGM devices. However, the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.68 was well below the $0.87 consensus estimate. The earnings were impacted by a 27% rise in operating expenses, owing to increased development and operational costs for the preparation of its new CGM system – G7 – launch. Looking forward, the company’s 2022 revenue guidance of $2.88 billion also fell short of $2.96 billion figure per the consensus estimate. Downbeat earnings as well as the 2022 guidance didn’t sit well with the investors, resulting in a dip in its stock.

But now that DXCM stock has seen a 8% fall over the last month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a good chance of a rise in DXCM stock over the next month. Out of 434 instances in the last ten years that DXCM stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 8% or more, 278 of them resulted in DXCM stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 278 out of 434, or about a 64% chance of a rise in DXCM stock over the coming month, implying that the stock may see higher levels in the near term. See our analysis on Dexcom Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving -0.1% or lower over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 56% of the occasions.

After moving -2.3% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 59% of the occasions

After moving -7.7% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 64% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that DXCM stock has higher chances of a rise in next five days, ten days, as well as next month.

Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: PODD highest at 2.3%; ILMN lowest at -7.9%

Ten-Day Return: BSX highest at 0.5%; ILMN lowest at -5.1%

Twenty-One Day Return: BSX highest at 2.3%; ILMN lowest at -17.2%

While DXCM stock is likely to move higher in the near term, it is helpful to see how Dexcom Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other useful comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] DXCM Return -2% -22% 604% S&P 500 Return -2% -7% 97% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% -9% 259%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/14/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

